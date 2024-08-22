CFL and Embark open the doors to education

The playbook for scoring post-secondary education is more complicated than ever before. But the ultimate goal remains: successfully navigate the financial and educational landscape to register an important victory and walk off the field with a degree. The Canadian Football League (CFL) and Embark, Canada’s education savings and planning company, have partnered to guide, support and coach students through their financial journeys as they realize their dreams of post-secondary success.

We are very excited to partner with the CFL to help their fans plan and save for the future as they kick off and navigate their post-secondary journey,” said Andrew Lo, President and CEO, Embark Student Corp. “Saving for education is a team sport and ensuring young Canadians reach their full potential through higher education is worth cheering for year-round.”

RELATED

» Unforgettable: CFL Premium Experiences a unique way to enjoy the Grey Cup

» Fast, Fun and Entertaining: CFL’s ‘big plays’ on full display

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

As the official Educational Savings & Planning Partner of the CFL, Embark is uniquely positioned to assist students and families in meeting the approximate $90,000 cost of a post-secondary education. The company currently helps over 1.2 million Canadians, with tailored savings plans and digital tools that help forecast and budget for the future. Last year, students withdrew $636 million from their Embark plans to help pay for their education.

“One of the most important pillars uplifting our communities is education,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. “It is our duty as a Canadian organization and as proud Canadians to support our fans along this path. Our partnership with Embark allows us to share their tremendous efforts to help our country’s young people achieve educational success on a national scale.”

Throughout the season, Embark will be featured prominently on CFL sidelines and on broadcasts, and through digital and social media activations, raising awareness for their mission with CFL fans, students and all those who support them. Next season, the CFL and Embark will build upon those foundations through educational events, fan experiences, social engagement, community activations, brand ambassadors and more.

​ABOUT EMBARK STUDENT CORP.

​Embark is Canada’s education savings and planning company. With over $6.4 billion in assets under management, the company is committed to empowering families along their post-secondary journeys by giving them the resources and tools they need to better plan and save for all that comes with an education. Registered as a Scholarship Plan Dealer across Canada, the company manages almost 600,000 RESPs for Canadians nationwide and is expected to help approximately 116,000 students in post-secondary studies this year.