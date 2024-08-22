CFL, Riders mourn the passing of Ken Miller

REGINA — The CFL and the Saskatchewan Roughriders mourn the passing of former coach Ken Miller.

Miller passed away on Wednesday in Asheville, N.C. following a brief battle with cancer. He was 82.

“Perhaps the only thing that matched his skill as a football coach was the way he made you feel in his presence,” the Riders said in a statement. “Whether you were just meeting him for the first time or knew him well, you felt his genuine kindness. We will miss him dearly.

“On behalf of Rider Nation, we send our love and condolences to his wife Maureen, his family, friends and loved ones and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Miller joined the Riders as their offensive coordinator in 2007. He helped head coach Kent Austin to the franchise’s third Grey Cup victory that year and after Austin left to join the University of Mississippi, assumed head coaching duties of the team.

In four years as the Riders’ head coach, Miller coached the team to Grey Cup appearances in 2009 and 2010, but the Roughriders fell in each year to the Montreal Alouettes.

Miller amassed a 36-27-1 record as the Riders’ head coach, placing him fifth all-time in franchise history. He was a three-time coach of the year finalist.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie also shared his condolences over the beloved coach’s passing.

Miller coached U.S. college football for more than 16 years before coming to the CFL. He was a quarterbacks coach with the Toronto Argonauts in 2002, then coached the Argos’ defensive line from 2003-2005, then coached the defensive line in 2006. He worked as an offensive consultant for the Montreal Alouettes in 2017 and was inducted into the Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour in 2022.