Ferguson: 5 things to know about the CFL Scouting Bureau Fall Rankings

As the CFL schedule turns towards OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and the all important ‘second season’, that means college football is back on both sides of the border.

Better and better quality players are coming out in the CFL Draft each spring and it’s time to recognize the very best 2025 draft eligible talent in the university ranks this fall.

Here are my top five highlights from the extremely accomplished list of names.

ROURKE NO. 1 … AGAIN

Just a week after older brother Nathan Rourke returned to the CFL from his NFL journey, brother Kurtis is sitting atop the Central Scouting Bureau rankings, again.

Back in 2023 Rourke also topped the fall ranking before deferring his draft year, entering the transfer portal and making the switch from Ohio to Indiana to play out one final season for the Big 10’s Hoosiers. The obvious comparison on Kurtis will be Nathan, but the younger Rourke is much more than just a duplicate. He’s his own man and player with huge upside.

Any team who longed for Nathan upon his NFL releases will be sure to contemplate making a big trade into the first round to secure Kurtis on draft night next May, especially if he plays well in red and white this fall.

TOP U SPORTS RANKING

North Vancouver native Jackson Findlay leads the way in our 2024 fall central scouting bureau rankings for players calling a U SPORTS campus home. He is every bit of his listed six-foot-three, 201 pounds, creating an imposing free safety, halfback or even outside linebacker prospect for teams to consider in the first round next May.

While many might not care, being able to wave the flag as Canadian Universities top ranked player is more than a feather in the cap, it’s a badge of honour and one that garners plenty of attention, focus and preparation come game day as OUA teams who already respected Findlay’s game will know it better than ever this season.

RECEIVERS REMAIN FOR REAL

With so many Canadian receivers at or near the top of so many CFL statistics this season the receiver resurgence appears to be continuing. On the Fall edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau rankings there are three pass catchers listed in the top ten.

Just like last year when Auburn’s Nick Mardner led the way, the NCAA claims all three with Utah’s Damien Alford (Montreal, QC), Eastern Michigan’s Nolan Ulm (Kelowna, BC) and Montana’s Keelan White (North Vancouver, BC) all getting the nod as elite CFL Draft prospects.

WHERE ARE ALL THE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN?!?

While Duke offensive Lineman Eric Schon (Barrie, Ontario) sits in a strong position fourth overall, there isn’t another pass protector listed until Western Ontario’s Erik Andersen (17th). Those two are the only offensive lineman listed in what is both a total turn of face AND a continuing trend.

How are both possible? The 10-year trend in CFL drafts is toward prioritizing receivers and defensive backs with a couple years of really strong defensive lineman classes. The result of that has been better and better players at those positions being developed and given real playing opportunities which creates a positive feedback leading to more players getting drafted at what would previously be labelled ‘untraditional’ positions.

The 2024 Fall Central Scouting Bureau rankings have taken that to new heights. With a long way to go until draft night things will always evolve, but this is a historic staring point.

ENDLESS STORIES TO TELL

One of my favourite parts about the Scouting Bureau release is it puts into clear focus the names you can enjoy as a CFL fan this fall. From LSU pass rusher Paris Shand (Toronto, ON) to fellow quarterback hunter via the Miami Hurricanes and Ottawa, Ontario Akheem Mesidor, there are no shortage of wonderful tales to tell in the coming months.

Here’s hoping as many of these players as possible make it to the CFL combine healthy and motivated so we can see a best-on-best showdown of the highest order before these talented names make their way to a CFL game day for all to enjoy their exploits.