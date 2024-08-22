From the Editor’s Desk: Get ready for Week 12

Well, well, well, the road teams have entered the chat.

This season teams have been winning in their own buildings more often than not. Home teams are 27-16-1.

However, in Week 11, it was the visitors who left with Ws, going 4-0.

Ottawa went into Calgary and Jeremiah Masoli led them to a victory. The Alouettes won against the Riders at the always rowdy Mosaic Stadium. Edmonton went to Tim Hortons Field and left with their third-straight win. And Winnipeg defeated the Lions at BC Place to finish off the week.

Will road teams keep winning this week? Find out starting on Thursday night.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Wins to build on?

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 12 picks

» Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 12

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Trevor Harris ($12,200) CAPTAIN

RB – Greg Bell ($5,000)

RB – Brady Oliveira ($13,100)

WR – Samuel Emilus ($11,000)

WR – Justin Hardy ($10,300)

FLEX – Tevin Jones ($6,000)

DEF – Ottawa REDBLACKS ($6,000)

This week I’m going with Trevor Harris as my quarterback and captain. Harris was great in his return to action last week, racking up 22 FP. With the Argonauts giving up 296.2 yards through the air per game, I think he can take advantage this week.

At running back I’m going with Greg Bell and Brady Oliveira. I can’t believe we are in Week 12 and Oliveira has yet to score a touchdown. My gut says that changes this week and the Bombers running back gets his first major of the season against the Tiger-Cats. Speaking of the Ticats, with James Butler still be on the sideline this week, I’m going with his replacement, Bell. Bell hit the ground running last week tallying 173 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground. That 35.3 FP performance was enough for me to want to go him again, especially if Bo Levi Mitchell struggles against a really tough Bomber defence.

Samuel Emilus and Justin Hardy are my receivers. The Riders have had a different receiver come up big in each game but I’m hoping that Harris looks to Emilus as his go-to guy on Thursday. Hardy has had some massive fantasy games this season, he’s tallied three games of 20+ FPs, and against the Lions defence that sometimes has trouble against the pass, I’m hoping Hardy benefits with catches (and a few touchdowns!)

Tevin Jones is my FLEX player this week. Jones’ first two games with the Elks saw the receiver score 27.3 FP and 18.3 FP against the Riders and Lions, respectively. Last week against Hamilton, Jones only had 3.8 FP but I’m expecting a bounce-back performance this week.

And finally, my defence is the Ottawa REDBLACKS. I’m sure we won’t see as much rust on Nathan Rourke this week as we did last, but I’m thinking Ottawa will be able to make him uncomfortable in his second start.

Saskatchewan at Toronto

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sure, the Roughriders are on a winless skid (they haven’t won a game since Week 7) but their turnover-happy defence should be able to take advantage of Chad Kelly at quarterback who could show some rust in his first game since last year’s Eastern Final. We saw that happen last week in BC where Nathan Rourke struggled once re-joining the Lions after time in the NFL. I’m thinking Trevor Harris and co. get their first win in almost a month at BMO Field on Thursday.

PICK: Saskatchewan

Hamilton at Winnipeg

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Winnipeg’s defence has been fantastic over the last two games and they now face a team that is struggling to find consistency at quarterback. Hamilton made the switch to Taylor Powell last week, but now he’s injured the Ticats are going back to Bo Levi Mitchell. The Bombers started the season 0-4 but they’ve started to turn things around, thanks to large part to their defence. I think they take advantage of the Ticats with the help of their home crowd behind them.

PICK: Winnipeg

BC at Ottawa

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

With a full week of practice under his belt this week, it’ll be interesting to see how Rourke looks in his second start in BC this season. Regardless of how he performs, I just don’t know if it’ll be enough to take down the red-hot REDBLACKS. Dru Brown is returning this week after Dustin Crum and Jeremiah Masoli led Ottawa to victories in his absence. It’s worth noting that Ottawa has yet to lose a game at TD Place this season (4-0-1).

PICK: Ottawa

Edmonton at Montreal

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Do I think the Montreal Alouettes are the best team in the CFL? Yes. Do I think they have gotten better now that Austin Mack has come back and Cody Fajardo is going to start this week? Also, yes. But I also believe that any team can beat anyone in this league this year and I’m thinking we may be in for an upset. Edmonton’s hot right now, riding a three-game winning streak, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of their run game. They’ve scored eight touchdowns on the ground and improved to a the third-best rushing yards per game (106.7) over the last three contests. I think they make it four-in-a-row on Sunday.

PICK: Edmonton