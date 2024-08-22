Kurtis Rourke leads the way in CFL Scouting Bureau Fall Rankings

- News
TORONTO — Indiana University quarterback Kurtis Rourke headlines the Fall edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau.
The native of Oakville, Ont., sits in the No. 1 spot among prospects eligible for the 2025 CFL Draft.
The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.
CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: FALL EDITION
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Hometown
|1
|Kurtis Rourke
|QB
|Indiana
|Oakville, Ont.
|2
|Damien Alford
|WR
|Utah
|Montreal, Que.
|3
|Paris Shand
|DL
|LSU
|Toronto, Ont.
|4
|Eric Schon
|OL
|Duke
|Barrie, Ont.
|5
|Jackson Findlay
|DB
|Western
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|6
|Nolan Ulm
|WR
|Eastern Washington
|Kelowna, B.C.
|7
|Akheem Mesidor
|DL
|Miami
|Ottawa, Ont.
|8
|Isaiah Bagnah
|DL
|BYU
|Lethbridge, Alta.
|9
|Wesley Bailey
|DL
|Rutgers
|Ottawa, Ont.
|10
|Keelan White
|WR
|Montana
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|11
|Jett Elad
|DB
|UNLV
|Mississauga, Ont.
|12
|Rene Konga
|DL
|Louisville
|Ottawa, Ont.
|13
|Devynn Cromwell
|DB
|Texas Tech
|Toronto, Ont.
|14
|Jeremiah Ojo
|DL
|Montreal
|Montreal, Que.
|15
|Devin Veresuk
|LB
|Windsor
|Windsor, Ont.
|16
|Nate Martey
|DL
|Arkansas State
|Ottawa, Ont.
|17
|Erik Andersen
|OL
|Western
|London, Ont.
|18
|Harold Miessan
|LB
|Montreal
|Montreal, Que.
|19
|Darien Newell
|DL
|Queen’s
|Brampton, Ont.
|20
|Jaylen Smith
|DB
|North Texas
|Hamilton, Ont.
BY THE NUMBERS
TOP-5 SPOTLIGHT
1 | KURTIS ROURKE | QB | INDIANA | OAKVILLE, ONT.
2 | DAMIEN ALFORD | WR | UTAH | MONTREAL
3 | PARIS SHAND | DL | LSU | TORONTO
4 | ERIC SCHON | OL | DUKE | BARRIE, ONT.
5 | JACKSON FINDLAY | DB | WESTERN | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.