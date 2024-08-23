Coming For The Crown: The Als’ top 5 challengers

Week after week the Montreal Alouettes find a way to get the job done. They have nine wins to a single loss of the season, they’re undefeated on the road, undefeated in games against West Division teams and are doing it all while having played three different quarterbacks.

The rouge, blanc et bleu vibes have arguably never been higher in a regular season since the days that now Alouettes’ offensive coordinator Anthony Calvillo was slinging it all over the place.

Montreal has great leadership, tremendous offensive balance, great top end talent and a mentality set by head coach Jason Maas which looks damn near unstoppable. But if there is one thing we know about the CFL, it’s that just when you think you know everything about the outcome of games or seasons, there are surprises in store.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top-five threats to Montreal’s perceived Grey Cup cake walk.

RELATED

» Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 12

» Kurtis Rourke leads the way in CFL Scouting Bureau fall rankings

» Buy Tickets: Edmonton at Montreal

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is now open!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

5: THE TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The only team to beat the Alouettes so far this season is the Argonauts and they did it by leveraging all three elements of their roster. At this point it looks difficult to beat the Alouettes without getting a return touchdown and Toronto has by far the most dangerous return game in the CFL right now.

The only thing getting in the Argonauts’ way of not being ranked higher as a threat to Montreal is the uncertainty at quarterback. With Chad Kelly back in the mix I’m not sure what the offence will look like, and even if Kelly plays well it will likely take a few weeks minimum before he is back to a normal game rhythm. For now, Toronto is my second biggest East Division threat to Montreal but we all know that could change for better or worse as the season rolls into September.

4: THE WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The Bombers are starting to find a way back to their previous form. They’re coming out of a Week 11 win over the Lions that featured vintage performances from Zach Collaros, Nic Demski and Brady Oliveira. Bombers football is coming back in a big way.

Back in Week 1, Montreal handled Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium to the tune of a telling 27-12 victory. These two won’t play again until the final week of the regular season in a game that will likely not mean much to the Als. But could you imagine it as a tone setter with a possible Grey Cup rematch lingering in the fog ahead? I could.

3: THE BC LIONS

With two matchups left before the end of the regular season, Nathan Rourke will get plenty of reps against the Alouettes’ powerful defence, including their first head-to-head this season coming off an Alouettes bye week, which is never good news for opposing quarterbacks.

With Rourke gaining confidence back in CFL orange and Vernon Adams Jr. understanding Noel Thorpe’s defence so well from years of back-and-forth battles I could see the Lions finding a way to confirm Rourke’s climb back to the Canadian quarterback crown with a statement win over a one-loss Alouettes club in a few weeks.

2 – THE EDMONTON ELKS

I don’t know what has gotten into the Elks of late, but it’s been fun to watch. Is it a change of system, quarterback, or head coach? Whatever the reason, Edmonton is a real threat to every other team in the CFL right now — looking at you on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, Calgary — and as the old saying goes, the most important game is the next one.

Well, this week the Elks’ travelling resurgence arrives in Montreal, ready to hand the Als their second home loss of the season.

1 – THE OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Jeremiah Masoli returned to the lineup against Calgary last week and threw together a really inspired performance. Dustin Crum has shown flashes of his 2023 brilliance in relief duty this year and Dru Brown absolutely grabbed control of the offence from the first day of training camp.

Point being, the REDBLACKS — just like the Als — have proven quarterback depth and a variety of skill position players capable of changing the game in a single snap. Toss in a solid return game and you have the Alouettes’ biggest threat of not making the Grey Cup out of the East.

An Alouettes’ early season beatdown will be all but forgotten by the time these two tee off against each other in Weeks 16 and 19; the second of which comes off another Als’ bye week. These eight quarters of football should set the tone for a tremendous East playoff game.