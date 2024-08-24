3 stats that defined Ottawa’s Week 12 win over BC

OTTAWA — It was a tale of two halves at TD Place on Saturday night as a hot start by the BC Lions was undone in the second half by a strong showing from the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Dru Brown was electric in his return to the field after missing one game due to a foot injury, while the Ottawa defence made BC’s Nathan Rourke uncomfortable in the second half after a bright start to the game from the Canadian quarterback.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the REDBLACKS’ win over the Lions.

390 – DRU BROWN PASSING YARDS

A week after Jeremiah Masoli helped the REDBLACKS earn a road win against the Calgary Stampeders, Brown returned to the fold for Ottawa to keep the REDBLACKS undefeated in six.

Brown uncorked the football early and often and wasn’t afraid to look for his receivers deep. Bralon Addison was his favourite target early, picking up a couple of big plays in the first half as he finished the game with two catches for more than 30 yards.

Brown didn’t let his second-quarter interception affect his play either, continuing his strong performance in a second half in which the REDBLACKS scored 22 points.

10- JAVON SANTOS-KNOX DEFENSIVE PLAYS

Early on it looked like Saturday night might turn into the Nathan Rourke show. The Lions’ pivot had a dynamic start, leading two lengthy drives for scores as the visitors came roaring out of the gates.

The Ottawa defence stepped up their intensity soon after though, and Javon Santos-Knox was a protagonist in the turnaround. Santos-Knox finished the contest with 10 total defensive plays which included eight tackles and two pass knockdowns while the REDBLACKS defence stifled Rourke in the second half.

It was also Santos-Knox who showed off his vertical to block Sean Whyte’s second-quarter field goal try. All in a day’s work.

64- YARD NICK MARDNER TOUCHDOWN

If Saturday night had just one turning point it would most certainly be Nick Mardner’s 64-yard touchdown score.

The rookie receiver locked in his first CFL touchdown after breaking a tackle, getting a good block up the field, and showing off his speed. His score early in the second half gave Ottawa their first lead of the ballgame and from there the hosts wouldn’t look back, holding onto their advantage until the final whistle.