3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 12 win over Hamilton

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers found a way to come out with a win on a night that things didn’t seem to go their way.

Quarterback Zach Collaros threw three interceptions before leading his team on a late game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

The team was only able to overcome the turnovers – and losing offensive linemen Stanley Bryant and Gabe Wallace – due to an efficient night by kicker Sergio Castillo and running back Brady Oliveira.

Those efforts led the way for a late-game heroic drive that ended on pass from Collaros to receiver Kenny Lawler.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Bombers win over the Ticats on Friday.

4-of-4 Field Goals by Sergio Castillo

On a game decided by three points, kicker Sergio Castillo was once again perfect for the Bombers, converting all four of his field goals – alongside two extra points – to make sure his team would come out with their straight win.

16-of-30 second down conversion

Despite throwing three interceptions on the night, Collaros was able to keep the Bombers offence on the move otherwise, converting over half of his second downs and outgaining the Tiger-Cats 321-285.

The Tabbies on the other hand converted only four of 17 second down attempts, struggling to move the ball for most of the game before putting together two third-quarter touchdown drives to make things difficult for the home team.

120 rushing yards by Brady Oliveira

The veteran running back continues to deliver for the Bombers, rushing for 120 yards over 18 carries as one of the main driving forces on offence for Winnipeg.

Oliveira left the game briefly in the fourth quarter with an injury but returned for the final drive of the night to help his team complete a game-winning march.