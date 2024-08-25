Fajardo leads Als air attack in comeback win over Elks

MONTREAL — The league-leading Montreal Alouettes rallied a second-half comeback to defeat the Edmonton Elks 21-17 at Percival Molson Stadium Sunday night.

In his first start since an injury in Week 6, quarterback Cody Fajardo completed 22 of 34 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Fajardo connected with wide receiver Cole Spieker on both majors, while Alouettes kicker Jose Maltos was perfect on the night with three field goals.

The win maintains the Als’ stronghold atop the CFL standings, improving to 10-1 on the season. Edmonton drops to 3-8 in their 2024 campaign.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson led the Elks offence to a first-half lead, finishing the night with 21 of 33 completions for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Fajardo opened his night by leading the Als on a 10-play drive that included a 38-yard pass to Charleston Rambo and ended with a 12-yard field goal from Jose Maltos for a 3-0 lead.

Bethel-Thompson responded on the Elk’s next possession with a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that included a 25-yard rush by running back Kevin Brown. Former Alouette receiver Eugene Lewis caught a six-yard pass for the first major of the game.

Leading 7-3 after the first quarter, the Elks added another touchdown off an eight-play, 70-yard drive. Bethel-Thompson threw an eight-yard pass to Kurleigh Gittens Jr. for the second major.

Five and a half minutes into the second quarter, Elks’ defensive back Devodric Bynum recorded his first CFL interception off a deep pass from Fajardo.

The Alouettes defence stalled that Elks drive and on the next, Montreal linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku sacked Bethel-Thompson for a loss of eight yards. The 25-year-old from Lévis, Que., added another sack in the second half.

Both teams added field goals – Maltos from 28 yards, Boris Bede from 19 – for a 17-6 Edmonton lead through two quarters.

However, Montreal came out firing in the third quarter. Backed up in their own end zone to start the second half, Fajardo connected with Spieker on a 38-yard pass to open the drive.

Spieker then bookended the effort with a 33-yard touchdown reception for Montreal’s first major. The Alouettes’ two-point convert fell incomplete to trail 17-12.

Later in the third, Fajardo found Spieker again in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown pass and an 18-17 lead. Montreal fell short once more on a two-point convert attempt.

Fajardo completed 11 passes for 218 yards in the third quarter alone, while Edmonton was -2 in net offence in the same frame.

Montreal linebacker Tyrice Beverette led the game with 10 defensive tackles, while teammate Darnell Sankey was right behind him with eight.

For Edmonton, linebacker Nick Anderson led the Elks with eight defensive tackles, Leon O’Neal Jr. following with six. Defensive linemen Noah Taylor and Elliott Brown each recorded a sack on the night.

The Als continued their scoring run in the fourth quarter with a 26-yard field goal by Malto for a 21-17 lead, which stood as the final score. Bede had a chance to bring the game within one point; however, the kicker’s 41-yard field goal attempt was wide.

Spieker led the game with five receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch and added 37 yards after the catch. Rambo was close behind with three receptions for 95 yards, including the longest of the game at 50 yards.

Montreal running back Walter Fletcher had 11 carries for 54 yards and contributed to the Als air force with six receptions for 45 yards.

Elks running back Kevin Brown started strong with 10 carries for 87 yards in the first half. He finished with 16 carries for 105 yards. Wide receiver Tevin Jones led Edmonton with five receptions for 67 yards, including a 25-yard catch.

The Edmonton Elks now have a week to rest before heading down the highway for the Labour Day rivalry game against the Calgary Stampeders (4-6). Kickoff is 6 pm ET on Monday, Sept. 2.

The Montreal Alouettes have a bye before hosting the BC Lions on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 pm ET.