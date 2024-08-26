CFL Fantasy Rewind: Tim White leads Ticats’ receivers

TORONTO — The future is bright when it comes to CFL Fantasy.

Most of the players in this week’s top lineup are young up and comers who are just getting started with their CFL play-making.

Quarterback Dru Brown led all pivots with an explosive performance in return from injury, while rookie Nick Mardner had a breakout game for a red-hot Ottawa team.

Tim White meanwhile did Tim White things as the main driving force for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats passing offence.

Who else made Week 12’s top CFL Fantasy lineup?

Quarterback

Dru Brown, OTT – 25.1

Brown didn’t skip a beat after returning to the lineup, throwing for 390 yards and three majors in the REDBLACKS win over the Lions in Week 12.

The pivot also completed passes to seven different receivers, spreading the ball around and showing the command of the offence that made Ottawa trade for him in the off-season.

Running Backs

Greg Bell, HAM – 17.5

Bell’s fantasy points in Week 12 came via scoring.

The running back found paydirt twice against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, rewarding fantasy owners that added him to the lineup with 17.5 points and the top running back performance of the week.

Walter Fletcher, MTL – 15.9

Fletcher on the other hand did most of his damage via yardage and catches.

The dual-threat tailback rushed for 54 yards and caught six passes for 45 more to finish as the second highest scoring running back of Week 12.

Wide Receivers

Cole Spieker, MTL – 27.7

Veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo also returned from injury and led the Alouettes passing offence to another big game.

The biggest beneficiary was Spieker, who caught five passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns as Montreal completed a second-half comeback against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Nick Mardner, OTT – 24.5

Mardner had the biggest game of his young career by showcasing his explosiveness and scoring ability.

The young receiver caught only three passes but went for 95 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with 31.7 yards per catch as the main deep threat in Ottawa’s offence.

Flex

Tim White, HAM – 23.5

We are accustomed to seeing White lead the way for receivers, so it’s no surprise that the veteran finished with seven catches for 134 yards in the Tiger-Cats’ narrow loss to the Bombers.

Defence

WPG, HAM, OTT – 9

Three defences tied for the top unit of Week 12 with nine points in the Blue Bombers, Tiger-Cats and REDBLACKS.

The common point between them were the turnovers, as Bombers, Ticats and REDBLACKS combined for 10 total takeaways in Week 12.