Must-See TV: A glimpse into the passing game

TORONTO — It’s one thing to see a quarterback thread the needle on TV during a game; it’s another to stop and think about just how hard they’re throwing the ball.

The CFL’s augmented broadcasts gave fans a glimpse into those high-speed, tight windows in Week 12, with the speed of passes measured. Every week, TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on their augmented broadcasts to provide an up-close look at just how fast and impressive pro football can be.

This week, we offer you a trio of plays from Week 12 action. Vote on your favourite play in this week’s Must See TV.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

BO KNOWS TIM WHITE

The Tiger-Cats weren’t able to end their losing streak this past week, but Bo Levi Mitchell connected often with star receiver Tim White, who finished with a game-high 134 yards on seven catches.

COLLAROS ZIPS GAME-WINNER TO LAWLER

The Bombers were just seconds away from a home loss to the Ticats, but Zach Collaros made sure that didn’t happen. Despite having three interceptions to his name, the two-time MOP fearlessly threw it to Kenny Lawler for the game-winning catch. With the win, the Bombers jumped up to second in the West Division.

FAJARDO FINDS RAMBO FOR A BIG GAIN

In his first game back from a hamstring injury, Cody Fajardo found his rhythm in the second half and helped steer his team to a league-leading 10th win while wiping out a first-half deficit against the visiting Edmonton Elks. Here, Fajardo connected with first-year receiver Charleston Rambo down the sideline, as Rambo made an impressive one-handed grab.