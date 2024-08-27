111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Montreal eyes playoff berth

TORONTO — Despite being off on a bye week, the Montreal Alouettes still have a chance to clinch a playoff berth during OK Tire Labour day Weekend.

The following playoff scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

OTT WIN = MTL clinches post-season berth At 10-1, Montreal currently has 20 points. Montreal can fall no lower than third place based on Hamilton’s 2-9 record. Montreal can only be denied a post-season berth by way of a crossover. An Ottawa victory versus BC would eliminate the possibility of a crossover affecting Montreal. The resulting BC loss would not leave enough standings points available in the West Division to propel four teams to the minimum 21 points needed to eclipse Montreal, if the team were to finish third in the East.

OTT/BC TIE and WPG WIN = MTL clinches post-season berth

WEST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.