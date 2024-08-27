CFL Injury Reports: OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

- News
TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Saturday, Aug. 31 | Royal Athletic Park | 7:00 p.m. ET
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Lucas Cormier
|LB
|Foot
|DNP
|Jovan Santos-Knox
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Nigel Romick
|DL
|Hamstring
|Full
|Bryce Carter
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Dontae Bull
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Dariusz Bladek
|OL
|Elbow
|Limited
|Jaelon Acklin
|WR
|Head
|DNP
|Bralon Addison
|WR
|Hand
|DNP
|Tyrie Adams
|QB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Vernon Adams Jr.
|QB
|Knee
|Limited
|Joshua Archibald
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Cristophe Beaulieu
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Francis Bemiy Jr.
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Tibo Debaillie
|DL
|Lower back
|DNP
|Ben Hladik
|LB
|Calf
|DNP
|Andrew Peirson
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Jordan Perryman
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Anu Una
|OL
|Knee
|Full
Sunday, Sept. 1 | Mosaic Stadium | 7:00 p.m. ET
Monday, Sept. 2 | Tim Hortons Field | 2:30 p.m. ET
Monday, Sept. 2 | McMahon Stadium | 6:00 p.m. ET