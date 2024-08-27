Follow CFL

Labour Day Weekend August 27, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

James Paddle/CFL.ca

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

TOUCHDOWN PACIFIC: OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, Aug. 31 | Royal Athletic Park | 7:00 p.m. ET

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Lucas Cormier LB Foot DNP
Jovan Santos-Knox LB Knee DNP
Nigel Romick DL Hamstring Full
Bryce Carter DL Shoulder Limited
Dontae Bull OL Healthy Scratch Full
Dariusz Bladek OL Elbow Limited
Jaelon Acklin WR Head DNP
Bralon Addison WR Hand DNP
Tyrie Adams QB Healthy Scratch Full

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Knee Limited
Joshua Archibald DL Shoulder DNP
Cristophe Beaulieu DB Ankle DNP
Francis Bemiy Jr. DL Knee Full
Tibo Debaillie DL Lower back DNP
Ben Hladik LB Calf DNP
Andrew Peirson OL Healthy scratch Full
Jordan Perryman DB Hamstring DNP
Chris Schleuger OL Knee Full
Anu Una OL Knee Full

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Sunday, Sept. 1 | Mosaic Stadium | 7:00 p.m. ET

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Monday, Sept. 2 | Tim Hortons Field | 2:30 p.m. ET

 

EDMONTON ELKS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Monday, Sept. 2 | McMahon Stadium | 6:00 p.m. ET

 

 

