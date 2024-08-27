Long Haul: Als sign Austin Mack to 4-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed All-Star receiver Austin Mack to a four-year extension that will keep him under contract through 2028.

“Austin is an important part of this team, and we just proved it with this agreement,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said.

“This receiver has shown great chemistry on the field both with our quarterbacks and his other teammates. We are very excited that he will be an Alouette for many years.”

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» Return Of The Mack: Als bring back receiver Austin Mack

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Rolling into OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» MMQB: The rise of the East

» OK Tire Labour Day Weekend analysis and more

Mack (six-foot-two, 205 pounds) has played one game with the Alouettes in 2024. Prior to playing for the Als last Sunday, Mack was under contract with the Atlanta Falcons. He caught three passes for 32 yards on Sunday to help the Alouettes top the Edmonton Elks.

In his first year in the CFL, the 26-year-old receiver put together an impressive season as he was named a CFL all-star while capturing a Grey Cup. He caught 78 passes for 1,154 yards and crossed the goal line four times. The Ohio State University alum gained more than 100 yards in a game five times in 17 outings.

The Fort Wayne, IN native, finished fifth in the league in receiving yards and ranked fourth in yards after the catch. He added six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Grey Cup game last November.