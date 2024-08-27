CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Finding gems on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

For those of you who used Nick Mardner in their Week 12 CFL fantasy lineups, you’re welcome.

Mardner scored 24.5 fantasy points in Ottawa’s win over BC, resulting in graduation from the sleepers list. With OK Tire Labour Day Weekend upon us, it also means we have arrived to unveil our sleepers for the holiday weekend’s offering of games.

We’re going empty backfield this week. In lieu of making a wild guess at running back, we’ve added a fourth receiver to line up next to the three we present each week.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

QUARTERBACK

Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $9,700 Salary (vs. Toronto, Monday)

Mitchell knows something about Labour Day. After all, the league became acquainted with him when he replaced an injured Kevin Glenn and led the Stampeders to a Labour Day win over Edmonton in 2013.

Labour Day magic could strike again as Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats take aim at an Argonauts’ defence that’s allowed opposing passers to complete 71.4 per cent of their attempts. Mitchell hasn’t scored more than 11.1 FP in four straight games. But if he regains his early-season groove, that streak ends. He’s projected for 13.7 FP but we feel he pops a 19-21 FP for those willing to gamble on him.

RECEIVERS

Makai Polk, Toronto, $2,500 salary (at Hamilton, Monday)

Without fanfare, Polk enters Labour Day Weekend second only to Damonte Coxie ($11,000) in receiving yards. He’s also the answer to the question, “Who has the Argos’ other reception of more than 30 yards?” since Coxie has the other six big plays.

Polk has scored 23.5 FP in the last two games and is positioned for another solid afternoon against the Tiger-Cats, who have allowed a league-high 22 passing majors. Projected for 8.2 FP, we envision Polk giving fantasy users 13-15 FP at a rock-bottom price.

Ishmael Hyman, Calgary, $2,500 salary (vs. Edmonton, Monday)

The newcomer has established himself as a favourite target of Jake Maier ($12,400), scoring 23.8 FP in his first three games. Hyman comes off a Week 11 that resulted in 12.5 FP, catching five of his six targets for 75 yards.

Reggie Begelton ($12,000) and Marken Michel ($9,000) will receive the majority of the targets but look for Hyman to continue giving the Calgary passing game a welcomed jolt. He’s projected for 6.4 FP but we’re looking at Hyman repeating his Week 12 numbers at the very least.

Janarion Grant, Toronto, $4,900 salary (at Hamilton, Monday)

Few players can alter a game like Grant. The league leader with 1,494 all-purpose yards, Grant leads the league with a 16.8 punt return average with three returns for majors while placing second only to Ottawa road runner Devonte Dedmon ($3,700) with a 25.9 kickoff return average and a touchdown.

The Argos will occasionally give him time with the offence, where his speed and agility requires defences to keep a wary eye on Grant. He’s projected at 5.5 FP, but the threat of him with the ball in his hands can get him to his first double-digit fantasy performance of the season.

Bralon Addison, Ottawa, $6,000 salary (at BC, Saturday)

The former All-Star still has plenty left after injuries have marred him since his 2019 breakout. Addison has found a home with the REDBLACKS, catching 27 passes for 315 yards. He’s become more popular of late, having scored at least 10 fantasy points in three straight games.

Injuries to Jaelon Acklin ($9,400) and Kalil Pimpleton ($4,000) have opened targets for Addison to pull in. He has yet to score a major this season, but that could change in Saturday’s Touchdown Pacific game against the Lions. While his 9 FP appear modest, we’re going for more production from Addison, who we feel has 12-14 FP in him.