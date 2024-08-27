Riders sign RB SaRodorick Thompson Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back SaRodorick Thompson Jr., the team announced on Tuesday.

Thompson Jr. (six-foot, 210-pound) was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He went on to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, suiting up for one game and spent time on the practice roster with the Dallas Cowboys. He most recently attended training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.

Thompson Jr. played five collegiate seasons at Texas Tech (2018-2022). He recorded 2,664 total rushing yards on 540 rushing attempts and 41 total touchdowns over 50 games. He ranks third in program history for rushing touchdowns (40), fourth in total touchdowns (41), and seventh in points scored (246).

In his senior season (2022), the Irving, Texas native played in all 13 games and recorded 684 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He ranked sixth in the Big 12 for rushing yards per game (52.6) and eighth in total rushing yards (684), which earned him Honourable Mention All-Big 12 by the Conference coaches and invites to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Over his five stellar seasons with the Red Raiders, he was named All-Big 12 three times, including his impressive rookie season, during which he led the Red Raiders with 765 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking third in the Big 12 for rushing touchdowns.

The Riders now prepare to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, Sep. 1, as part of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.