Ticats release Global Punter Kaare Vedvik, American DB Kordell Rodgers; sign two

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today on Tuesday that they have released Global punter Kaare Vedvik and American defensive back Kordell Rodgers.

Vedvik joined the Tiger-Cats in August 2023 after being acquired from the Saskatchewan Roughriders via trade. The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Stavanger, Norway dressed in 10 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, punting 50 times for 2,208 yards, 1,699 net yards and a long of 62 yards. Vedvik has suited up in 32 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2023) and Roughriders (2021-23), registering 185 total punts for 8,256 total yards with a net of 6,628 and a long of 78 yards.

Rodgers suited up in 12 games, including 11 starts for the Montreal Alouettes in 2023, registering 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns and two interceptions. The five-foot-11, 175-pound appeared in one game for the Ticats in 2024, registering three special team tackles.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» OK Tire Labour Day Weekend analysis and more

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Rolling into OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» MMQB: The rise of the East

» OK Tire Labour Day Weekend analysis and more

The Ticats also announced they have signed defensive lineman Tim Ward and defensive back Decorian Patterson.

Ward, 27, suited up in 12 games in the National Football League with the New York Jets (2021) and Kansas City Chiefs (2019-20) registering 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback sack and one pass deflection. The 6’6, 255-pound native of High Point, North Carolina also spent time with the Green Bay Packers (2022) before moving to the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks (2023). Most recently, Ward spent time in the United Football League with the DC Defenders (2024) and San Antonio Brahmas (2024). Ward played 47 games over four seasons at Old Dominion University (2015-18).

Patterson, 24, most recently attended rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs (2024). The 6’0, 195-pound native of Leesburg, Florida suited up in 12 games at the University of Central Florida (2023), registering 23 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass deflections. Patterson began his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee State University, playing 50 games over five seasons (2018-22), registering 183 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks while adding nine interceptions and 39 pass deflections.

Hamilton prepares to face the Toronto Argonauts at home as part of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend on Monday, September 2.