Weekly Predictor: Taking BC in Touchdown Pacific?

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is here with an added twist; Touchdown Pacific!

Yes, the CFL kicks off my favourite weekend of the year with a regular season game in Victoria, B.C. for the Lions to engage their fanbase on the island with a rematch of last week’s game in Ottawa.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg have all of a sudden become a battle for first. Think about that for a minute and consider over a month ago the Riders were 4-0 and the Bombers were 0-4.

Edmonton and Calgary are both looking to keep pace with the group of Lions, Riders, and Bombers at five wins.

Down the QEW in Ontario, the Toronto Argonauts are looking to chase down Montreal and Ottawa, while the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are in serious need of a win or they’ll be closer and closer to being the first team eliminated from playoff contention.

And if you believe the old cliche that the season really gets started on Labour Day, well… away we go!

Ottawa at BC

Saturday, August 31

7:00 p.m. ET

The REDBLACKS still have their doubters but the more they play, they should convince you all that they are for real!

They have a championship calibre defence and Dru Brown again proved he is every bit the part of a franchise quarterback. He fought off the Lions for a great second half and charged Ottawa ahead for a seven point victory.

Ottawa is 7-2-1. A win this week and Ottawa would match their combined win total of the last two seasons.

The Lions have completely fallen off the top of the pack with five-straight losses and while they did have a halftime lead against Ottawa, the REDBLACKS clearly figured out the plan to get to Nathan Rourke in just his second start since returning from the NFL.

The Lions will take some time to name a starter but either way I’m not sure it matters. If Vernon Adams Jr. is healthy and good to go it will be hard to know if he’ll be able to start the back half of the season like he did the first half.

Or, do you stick with Nathan Rourke and let him play knowing he is the future of the franchise? There was progression from his not-so-great start two weeks ago, but how patient can you be as your team slides down the sideline with both Alberta teams playing over the next two weeks.

PICK: BC

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

Sunday, September 1

7:00 p.m. ET

Well things certainly have become interesting in the CFL’s West Division with the Riders and Lions slide as it’s allowed the once 0-4 Bombers back into the fight as the Labour Day Classic between the Bombers and Riders is for first place.

The revived Bombers don’t blow you away offensively still, but Brady Oliveira is surging. He’s easily the top running back in the league.

That’s about the only offensive standout for these two teams recently going into Sunday’s game.

The two teams have similar personalities. They’ll beat you with their defence as long as their offence is efficient enough to outscore you.

A few weeks ago, in the Riders last win, the two rivals played to a 19-9 final.

I know it’s not the game people want but it may just be the game people get as the two defences slug it out.

The Roughriders are coming off back-to-back-to-back weeks of battles down to the wire with the best teams in the CFL (Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto). I give the advantage to the home team.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN

Toronto at Hamilton

Monday, September 2

2:30 p.m. ET

Chad Kelly broke off some rust last week and was able to throw for over 300 yards, though he didn’t get a passing touchdown.

He will be better this week after getting a game in and a few more practices ahead of what will be a hostile environment in Hamilton. Kelly and the Argos don’t seem to mind. They’ve won the last three trips to Hamilton, included the last two Labour Day Classics.

We saw a glimpse of what the Argos could be with the reigning Most Outstanding Player back in the huddle, and it will lead to an intriguing finish in the East Division playoff race.

Hamilton, meanwhile, was so close to a huge road win in Winnipeg. But close just means it was another loss for the Tiger-Cats.

The defence had some life with Chris Jones insertion as the defensive coordinator but in the end it was the inability to stop Zach Collaros on a masterful game winning drive.

But there was a sign Hamilton may finish the season being a more competitive group, though they still have more points scored than Toronto does this season. The problem is they’ve given up over 100 more points than the strengthening Argos defence.

PICK: TORONTO

Edmonton at Calgary

Monday, September 2

6:00 p.m. ET

If I was doing the AMSOIL Power Rankings, the Edmonton Elks would hold strong in third spot. Yes, I’d have a three win team above teams with six and five wins.

The Elks have played the best teams in the league right down to the wire as they did again this past weekend in Montreal.

Edmonton proves their three win record is hiding the fact they’re playing some strong consistent football against the best teams in the league. I know there are no moral victories, but the Elks are my team to watch in the back half of the season if I’m picking a team out of the playoffs right now that will fight their way into the post-season.

Tre Ford will be healthy soon which will add the ultimate headache for opponents trying to track down the Elks playcaller.

The Calgary Stampeders are coming off a bye and you wonder what Dave Dickenson has discovered getting a week to stew over game footage and make adjustments for the stretch drive.

Calgary is right there with four wins but they have a struggling defence and mid to low tier offence that can’t execute of second down and for a team that punts a lot, they have the worst net punting in the league.

What’s head scratching is Jake Maier’s numbers in the red zone. Maybe they don’t get there enough but when they do they have some of the best red zone efficiency in the league to close out drives.

But the Stampeders aren’t giving me the same positive vibes I’m getting from Edmonton.

PICK: EDMONTON