Arbitrator upholds Shawn Lemon’s indefinite suspension

TORONTO — An independent arbitrator has upheld the Canadian Football League’s indefinite suspension of defensive lineman Shawn Lemon for wagering on CFL games, including one in which he played.

“We respect the arbitrator’s decision and the important precedent that has been established,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “The integrity of any sport is paramount. Players, fans and anyone associated with our game must be able to believe in the league’s fairness of competition.

“Today’s decision upholds that standard and underscores the CFL’s position against match manipulation.”

The league originally levied an indefinite suspension against Mr. Lemon on April 24 for wagering on CFL games in 2021 while a member of the Calgary Stampeders, including one in which he played. His actions at the time violated a longstanding CFL policy. Mr. Lemon’s appeal of the suspension was heard on August 2 and 5.

The independent arbitrator’s decision is binding.