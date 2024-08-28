Argos sign former Ticats defensive back Kenneth George Jr.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Wednesday they have signed American DB Kenneth George Jr..

George Jr., five-foot-11, 203 pounds played 10 games for Hamilton this season, tallying 39 defensive tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown.’

The University of Tennessee alum played all 18 games for Hamilton in 2023, his first CFL season, recording 43 defensive tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Prior to coming to the CFL, George spent time with the Houston Roughnecks (XFL) in early 2023 and the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

The Argos face the Tiger-Cats on Monday, Sep. 2, as part of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.