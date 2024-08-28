Brandon’s Blitz Picks, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend edition

The good news: Blitz Picks didn’t go 3-5 in Week 12.

The bad news: Blitz Picks went 2-6.

A 56-38 mark is still acceptable, yet it’s been a month since BP has recorded a winning week. At this point, Nyala, my sister and brother-in-law’s pet dog, is making this week’s selections in hopes of snapping out this slump.

Please be nice to me, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

1. Will the Calgary defence record an interception against Edmonton on Labour Day?

Play Stampeders Blitz Picks here

No. Elks’ quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($9,000 CFL Fantasy salary) has been cautious lately, having avoided throwing an interception in his last two games and three of his previous four. Bethel-Thompson has not been fantasy-friendly this season but his ability to avoid mistakes has been one of the reasons why Edmonton has worked its way back into the playoff hunt.

Calgary has recorded 11 plucks of errant passes this season, second in the league. Things have slowed down for the Stamps’ defence since going four straight games (Weeks 4-7) with at least two interceptions, as they have had just two in their last four.

2. Will Saskatchewan have a 100-yard receiver against Winnipeg?

Play Roughriders Blitz Picks here

No. Keeping the skies friendly is why the Blue Bombers have ripped off three straight wins after a 2-6 start. Winnipeg leads the league in the fewest passing yards allowed per game (222.5) and is tied with Ottawa, which has the fewest passing majors allowed (nine).

The Roughriders will spread the ball. Six Saskatchewan receivers are ranked in the top 50 in receiving yards. While it would not be surprising if they did get a receiver over the century mark in yards, we expect them to focus on giving running back Frankie Hickson ($4,000) opportunities to exploit Winnipeg’s run defence, which has allowed 107.4 yards on the ground per game.

3. Does Edmonton rush over 100 yards against Calgary on Labour Day?

Play Elks Blitz Picks here

Yes. The Elks will make it five straight games over 100 rushing yards against a Stampeders’ defence that is last with 108.4 yards allowed per game. Calgary is also last in average yards per carry with 6.5. That makes Elks’ running back Kevin Brown ($8,500) a hot commodity for CFL Fantasy players.

4. Will Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown throw over/under 8.5 yards per completion against BC in the Touchdown Pacific game?

Play REDBLACKS Blitz Picks here

Yes. Brown ($11,000) has averaged better than 8.5 yards per completion in his nine starts, with his season-best (18.4) coming in his Week 6 gem against the Elks. The Lions allow a league-high 74.4 per cent completion rate to opposing pivots, setting the stage for Brown to keep his streak intact.

5. Will Toronto receiver DaVaris Daniels have over/under 55.5 receiving yards against Hamilton on Labour Day?

Play Argos Blitz Picks here

No. That’s a big ask considering that Daniels ($9,000) is averaging just 27.2 receiving yards per game and has not topped 49 yards this season. Damonte Coxie ($11,000) and Makai Polk ($2,500) are the top receiving options for the Argonauts and will be solid fantasy options against a Tiger-Cats’ defence allowing 30.6 offensive points per game.

6. Will BC kicker Sean Whyte make over/under 2.5 field goals in the Touchdown Pacific game against Ottawa?

Play Lions Blitz Picks here

Over. Whyte’s streak of 47 straight successful field goals ended in Week 12. He will start anew while continuing to be the most reliable source of scoring for a Lions team that has averaged 15.4 points per game in their current five-game skid.

7. Who will score Hamilton’s first touchdown against Toronto on Labour Day (Shemar Bridges, Steven Dunbar Jr., Kiondre Smith, Tim White, or someone else)?

Play Tiger-Cats Blitz Picks here

Smith. Take the safe bet with the Tiger-Cats leader with five receiving majors. Although we had Smith ($9,700) as a Week 13 sit, he can still find his way into the end zone.

8. Will Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros throw over/under 1.5 touchdown passes against Saskatchewan?

Play Blue Bombers Blitz Picks here

Over. We’re going against the grain with Collaros ($12,000), who has just six passing majors and is tied for the league lead with 12 interceptions. He has just one game with multiple touchdowns but has thrown for one major in his past four games. This feels like the week the former Most Outstanding Player returns to form.