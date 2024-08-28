CFL Fantasy Rewind: Top ’23 OK Tire Labour Day Weekend performers

TORONTO — It seems like it was only yesterday that Vernon Adams Jr., Alexander Hollins and Tim White were winning CFL Fantasy matchups in last year’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

That’s because all three of those players have also done just that in 2024, headlining fantasy lineups throughout the year as some of the most productive players in the CFL.

Winning your fantasy matchup is nice, but how about winning it while also seeing your team play against their biggest rival on a week where the stakes seem even higher than normal? Can’t get any better than that.

CFL.ca brings you the top fantasy lineup of last year’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

Vernon Adams Jr., BC – 29.6 Fantasy Points

Last year the Lions opened Labour Day Weekend with a 34-25 win over the Montreal Alouettes and Adams Jr. commanded the air show.

The pivot threw for 306 yards and three majors while also rushing eight times for 54 yards to lead all quarterbacks in fantasy points.

Running Backs

Brady Oliveira, WPG – 23.0 FP

The trend so far consists of stars leading the way for their team in one of the most difficult weekends on the calendar season.

Oliveira rushed 17 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, adding a catch for 12 yards to round up 100 yards from scrimmage. While the eventual Most Outstanding Canadian was unable to prevent a 32-30 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, he certainly helped fantasy owners win a matchup or two.

William Stanback, MTL – 16.2 FP

Stanback is now putting up fantasy points as a BC Lion, but before that he had already established himself as one of the best running backs in the CFL in a long career with the Montreal Alouettes.

That includes a Labour Day Weekend matchup against the Lions where Stanback rushed eight times for 102 yards and a touchdown for 16.2 fantasy points.

Wide Receivers

Austin Mack, MTL – 27.3 FP

Another Alouette that was among the top fantasy performers of 2023’s Labour Day Weekend was the returning Mack, who caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Mack won’t have a chance to do it again as the Als are off this weekend, but his return to Montreal spells optimism for both fans and fantasy owners.

Alexander Hollins, BC – 25.8 FP

Hollins has slowed down fantasy-wise over the last few weeks, but the dynamic playmaker is always a threat to go off at any given time.

Take it as evidence last year’s Labour Day Weekend performance when the Orange and Black receiver caught five passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns against the Alouettes in a matchup filled with high fantasy scorers. The Lions now face the REDBLACKS on Saturday to open this year’s Labour Day Weekend, with Hollins looking to repeat last year’s performance.

Flex

Tim White, HAM – 24.9 FP

White is coming off a Week 12 game that landed him in the CFL Fantasy lineup of the week, but was already doing his thing back in 2023 on Labour Day Weekend, also finishing in that week’s top fantasy lineup.

The Tabbies receiver caught eight passes for 110 yards and a major (while also losing one yard on a carry), for 24.9 fantasy points and a spot as a flex play. White takes on the Toronto Argonauts again on Monday, Sep. 2, as Hamilton attempts to take revenge over last year’s Labour Day Classic loss to the Boatmen.