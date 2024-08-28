Follow CFL

Game Day August 28, 2024

Honour Roll, August: Harris, Ford, Elks’ offensive line earn top marks

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Trevor Harris, Tyrell Ford and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line have earned full marks for August in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 9 to 12.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan (0-3-1 in August; 5-5-1 overall)

  • PFF Player Grade (two games): 90.9
  • 49-for-68 passing (72.1 per cent)
  • 545 passing yards and three touchdowns
  • 31-of-39 passing for 355 yards and two majors in Week 11
  • One Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 11)

Honourable mentions:

CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: DEFENCE

DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg (3-0-0 in August; 5-6-0 overall)

  • PFF Player Grade (three games): 90.6
  • 132 Total defensive snaps
  • Two defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, two pass knockdowns
  • Two interceptions – third and fourth of the season
  • 90.7 Grade on 91 coverage snaps
  • One Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 11)

Honourable mentions:

CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks (3-1-0 in August; 3-8-0 overall)

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-AUGUST

