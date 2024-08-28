REDBLACKS add WR Maurice Ffrench to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have added American receiver Maurice Ffrench to their practice roster.

Ffrench (five-foot-11, 200 pounds) returns to the nation’s capital for a second stint, after spending time on the Ottawa practice squad a season ago.

Prior to his time with the REDBLACKS, Ffrench suited up in four games with the Edmonton Elks in 2023, making 15 catches for 190 yards, and a touchdown. The speedy receiver has also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs, following a collegiate career at Pittsburgh where he racked up 1,637 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 45 games.

The REDBLACKS travel to Victoria, B.C. this week to open up OK Tire Labour Day Weekend against the BC Lions in the Touchdown Pacific game.