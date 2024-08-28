Follow CFL

News August 28, 2024

Report: Mathieu Betts to return to Lions

Steven Chang/BCLions.com

TORONTO — According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, Mathieu Betts is heading back to the BC Lions.

Lalji posted the news on social media Wednesday.

Lalji reported that Betts’ deal will take him through the Lions’ remaining games of the 2024 season and that he expected the 29-year-old to be in the lineup on Saturday when the Lions host the Touchdown Pacific Game.

Betts was a final roster cut of the Detroit Lions this week. He signed with the NFL club in February, on the heels of a dominant 2023 season. His 18 sacks were a league-high and set a single-season record for a Canadian player.

The Montreal product and former Laval star played in all 18 of the Lions games last year and added 44 tackles, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Through their 10 games, the Lions are fourth in the league with 22 sacks made.

