Stampeders add National defensive lineman Kail Dava

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added national defensive lineman Kail Dava to their roster, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Barrie, Ont., native was claimed off the practice roster of the BC Lions. Dava was a fifth-round selection (44th overall) by the Lions in the 2024 Canadian Football League draft.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» Top 4 Canadian matchups on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» OK Tire Labour Day Weekend analysis and more

» Cauz: Top 10 OK Tire Labour Day Weekend games

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In college, Dava played 48 games over five years (2019-23) at Tennessee Tech.

He had 87 career tackles for the Golden Eagles including 24.5 tackles for loss. Dava also had eight sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Calgary is preparing to face the Edmonton Elks on Monday, Sep. 2, as part of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.