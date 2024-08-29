5 Things To Know: Argos, Ticats OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry

It’s OFFICIALLY that time of year again, yep THAT time of year.

The one we talk about in the media all year long, the one you look forward to for months as a CFL fans, and the weekend that often defines and alters each teams’ season.

Without getting too romantic – okay, maybe we’ve already crossed that line – OK Tire Labour Day Weekend has a special connection for anyone who loves Canadian football.

It could be the end of summer gathering which reminds you of the memories shared over the season, or maybe a specific play or two that you’ll never forget seeing live in person.

Whatever your reasoning, this is a week in the CFL that never fails to deliver entertainment and excitement from coast-to-coast. As the former Hamilton Tiger-Cats radio voice, I’ve been fortunate to call a handful of the Toronto/Hamilton QEW rivalry games and Labour Day always seems to bring out the best of both clubs.

This year I’ll be on the call for the iconic matchup on TSN and can’t wait to deliver the big moments in another intriguing matchup to everyone at home watching, and all of you passionate CFL followers who go to the stadium AND watch the game at home.

With all that and more in mind here are Five Things to Know going into the Argos vs. Ticats Monday showdown!

DEFENSIVE LINE TRAITORS

One look at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats pass rush and you’ll quickly recognize some former Double Blue names of note.

Brandon Barlow and DeWayne Hendrix made their way down the road from BMO Field to Tim Hortons Field in free agency as Hamilton rebuilt their front.

So far this season they have a combined five sacks and will undoubtedly be teeing off on their former practice mates hoping to cause havoc and bring the Black and Gold crowd a takedown, which always goes over well with the defence-minded Hamilton fans.

NEW NAME TO AN OLD TREND?

Labour Day between Hamilton and Toronto always has a funny way of making former players from either side stand out. Part of this, of course, is due to the number of high profile names over the years who have left one club and based on the convenient geography, just hopped into the other locker room at near the same price tag.

Many times these players end up making splash and create memorable moments against their former club. My pick to do that this time around is former long time Hamilton free safety Tunde Adeleke, who now roams the Argonauts back end. His comfort level at Tim Hortons Field has to be considered here, but his range and ball skills when healthy are what really drive home the pick.

THE PIVOTS

These games are decided by the quarterbacks typically and Hamilton/Toronto has seen their fair share of top flight battles.

With Bo Levi Mitchell and Chad Kelly at the helm, there are no shortage of storylines to dissect in the days leading up to Monday’s game.

Can Chad handle the Ticats crowd and push through for a massive road win? Will Bo Levi return to his former big-game form and continue adding to an exceptional statistical season? We will all find out together soon.

WHAT HISTORY TELLS US…

Throw the record books out, these two teams just don’t like each other.

Whether it’s Hamilton starting 0-8 in 2017 only to get their first win on Labour Day, or the fiery James Wilder Jr. battles with Simoni Lawrence over the last decade, this matchup ALWAYS provides an intense environment thanks to you, the fans which players feed off of.

The result? Typically a lot of pad-popping and massive team celebrations.

JUST FOR KICKS

Speaking of former Hamilton players, Lirim Hajrullahu is not only back in the CFL but on the other side of this rivalry which he helped the Hammer conquer for several years.

With a couple of walk-off wins via the right foot of Lirim, including the rouge last week, could you imagine Lirim ending Labour Day with another walk off winner? I could.