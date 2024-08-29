Checking Down: Rourke to start on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

TORONTO — It’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and there’s a lot at stake for all eight teams playing this week.

The BC Lions announced it’ll be Nathan Rourke starting under centre, while the Ottawa REDBLACKS deal with injuries to important players like receiver Bralon Addison.

Calgary added return specialist Chandler Worthy ahead of their Labour Day matchup against the Edmonton Elks, same day the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Toronto Argonauts.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders also renew their rivalry on Sunday in a battle between veteran quarterbacks Zach Collaros and Trevor Harris.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Labour Day Weekend.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, 2023 Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts is heading back to the BC Lions (CFL.ca).

– Nathan Rourke will get the start in his birthplace on Saturday, when the BC Lions host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the Touchdown Pacific game (CFL.ca).

– It’s on the Lions to ‘get it done’ and stop their five-game skid to make a playoff run in the second half of the season, says head coach Rick Campbell (J.J. Adams, The Province).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks have signed Americans Clayton Bradley (OL) and Jalen Green (DB) to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday (GoElks.com).

– Edmonton’s offensive line have earned full marks for August in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus. The selections include all appearances from Weeks 9 to 12 (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders announced on Saturday that they have signed American receiver Chandler Worthy and American linebacker Jacob Roberts.

– The Stampeders have also added national defensive lineman Kail Dava to their roster, the team announced on Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens leads the league in touchdowns with eight so far this season, but credits his offensive lineman for being able to find the end zone so many times (Makayla Berze, Stampeders.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders are ready for an ‘absolutely electric’ matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Labour Day Weekend, says quarterback Trevor Harris (TSN.ca).

– Kicker Brett Lauther is thankful to have the opportunity to play in another Labour Day Weekend matchup against the Bombers, saying it always feels like a playoff game (Taylor Shire, The Sudbury Star).

– Check out the injury reports for Saskatchewan as they prepare to face Winnipeg on Saturday (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Offensive lineman Stanley Bryant is doing well after his scare in the game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 12 and could potentially play this weekend (Russ Hobson, Global News).

– Offensive coordinator Buck Pierce says the team needs to make sure to stay on the field as they prepare to face the Riders on Labour Day Weekend (Ed Tait, BlueBombers.com).

– Tyrell Ford has earned full marks for August in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus. The selections include all appearances from Weeks 9 to 12 (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Receivers Tim White and Steven Dunbar Jr. have kicked off the Tackle Hunger program, a campaign that supports Hamilton Food Share, its 16 member agencies, and 23 emergency food banks and hot-meal programs citywide (Mike Pearson, The Hamilton Spectator)

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday that they have released Global punter Kaare Vedvik and American defensive back Kordell Rodgers (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Wednesday they have signed American DB Kenneth George Jr. (CFL.ca).

– A couple of Argonauts fans are going to walk to Tim Hortons Field from Toronto for the Labour Day Classic against the Tiger-Cats to draw attention to the Canadian Football Fans Fight Cancer initiative (Mike Hogan, Argonauts.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The REDBLACKS are going to shuffle their roster once more as they deal with injuries going into their Labour Day Weekend matchup with the BC Lions (TSN.ca).

– Receiver Justin Hardy is putting up big numbers amidst a 5-0-1 streak for the REDBLACKS (Tim Baines, North Bay Nugget).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed All-Star receiver Austin Mack to a four-year extension that will keep him under contract through 2028 (CFL.ca).

– An independent arbitrator has upheld the Canadian Football League’s indefinite suspension of defensive lineman Shawn Lemon for wagering on CFL games, including one in which he played (CFL.ca).