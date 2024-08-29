Nathan Rourke seeks rebound in return to birthplace

East or west, north or south, Nathan Rourke is happy to be a part of the CFL experience wherever it may be.

The BC Lions are going further west to Victoria this weekend as part of the first ever Touchdown Pacific and Rourke will be under centre for only the third time since his return to the league.

“I think it’s cool when we’re bringing the game to different parts of the country, whether it’s Pacific or Atlantic,” said the quarterback after practice. “I think it’s really cool the initiatives that Mr. (Amar) Doman has taken to try to grow the interest in this team, whether it’s games, whether it’s getting us to come up inland, going up north, or whatever it might be, just getting us in front of more people who could be fans.

“These are the type of moments that you might only be able to experience once or twice in your career. And so to be a part of this one is cool, and hopefully it goes well and we come back next year.”

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

Rourke spent 18 months away from Vancouver after signing with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. The pivot also had stints with the New England Patriots, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, before eventually returning to the place that drafted him in 2022.

The dynamic quarterback made a name for himself in 2023, tallying 3,653 yards and 32 touchdowns in total as the offensive engine of an exciting Orange and Black machine. His return to the CFL hasn’t been as successful as he hoped though, with no touchdowns over two starts and three interceptions as the team dropped games to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Rourke showed some flashes of being the player that captivated audiences across the country in the Week 12 loss to Ottawa, but ultimately is aware that playing the most difficult position in sports requires more than just flashes.

“A lot of times it comes down to someone in my position doing what they need to do with the ball and I think that doing that time and time again is tough,” said Rourke. “Consistency leads to greatness, and greatness is consistency. It’s hard to do, but we have got to figure out a way to do it.”

There would be no better place to find his footing than his birthplace Victoria during OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. Rourke left British Columbia for Ontario when he was two years old, but grew up a fan of western teams such as the Vancouver Canucks and, of course, the Lions. Now he gets the opportunity to play in front of fans that don’t always get the chance to watch the aerial show that people in Vancouver might have grown accustomed to during Lions games.

“I haven’t been back in a while, so this gives me excuse to visit and see some people that I haven’t seen in a while. I think anytime that we’re playing in front of BC fans, it’s a good thing for us,” said No. 12.

Rourke – who stayed late after practice running sprints before talking to the media – is focused only in the task ahead of taking down the REDBLACKS and getting BC back on track. The Lions haven’t won a game since Week 6, going from a 5-1 record to 5-6 and a third-place spot in the West Division as the team dealt with injuries to starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and a re-adaptation period for Rourke.

“I think he’s going to continue to get better,” said head coach Rick Campbell about Rourke. “I think about what he pulled off in a month, going from the Giants to the Falcons to being a starting CFL quarterback, I don’t know how he does that.

“Two things I’m really looking forward to is Nathan continuing to get better and more comfortable with things and (Vernon Adams Jr.) being healthy is (also) going to only make our football team stronger.”

Adams Jr. started the season on fire, leading the league in passing yards on a record-breaking pace before suffering an injury that would halt his season. The Lions are still fourth in the CFL in passing yards per game entering Labour Day Weekend though, with names like Alexander Hollins and Keon Hatcher also looking to reaffirm themselves as some of the top receivers in the league.

Asked about goals or stats, however, Rourke’s goal was clear.

“I’d like to see less turnovers, preferably none, and a win.”