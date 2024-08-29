REDBLACKS add Rasheed Bailey to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added American receiver Rasheed Bailey to their practice roster, the team announced on Thursday.

Bailey was released by the Toronto Argonauts on July 26.

A veteran of 60 career CFL games, and a two-time Grey Cup Champion, Bailey brings his wealth of CFL experience to Ottawa.

With 2,317 career receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns to his name, Bailey spent six games this season with the Toronto Argonauts, but earned recognition through his time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2019 to 2023. With the Argos, the 31-year-old hauled in 24 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

He enjoyed a career year in 2022 with the Bombers, racking up 729 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

The REDBLACKS are getting set to take on the BC Lions at Touchdown Pacific on Saturday night, kicking off OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.