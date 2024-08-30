Alouettes extend LT Nick Callender through ’26 season

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that the club has extended American left tackle Nick Callender’s contract through the 2026 season.

This year, he started all 11 of the team’s games, protecting the quarterbacks’ blind side. In his career, he has started 46 of the 49 games he has played in.

Callender (six-foot-six, 321 pounds) played in every game in 2023 and was named to the East Division All-Star team. The 30-year-old helped give quarterback Cody Fajardo time to throw the ball and he helped lead the Alouettes offence to victory in lastyear’s Grey Cup Game.

“We are happy to count on Nick for two more seasons,” says Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “He’s been with us since 2021, he understands our system, and helps everyone around him get better because of his intensity.”

The former Colorado State University Ram was also part of the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

Montreal is off for the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and will return to the field in Week 14 against the BC Lions at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.