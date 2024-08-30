CFL.ca Game Notes: East dominance headlines OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

TORONTO — The East Division is not playing any games this season.

Or better yet, they are, and they are winning. The East is 18-9-1 in interdivisional play in 2024 – the highest winning percentage (.661) over the West in 50 years. The Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts have combined for 23 wins so far, more than all five teams in the West Division combined.

Speaking of the West, every team sits at or below .500, something that has not happened this deep into the season (10 games) since 2001.

It’s anyone’s game for who’s going to come out on top, and it all starts with the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Who’s going to pull away from the pack as rivalries get renewed this weekend? CFL.ca brings you Labour Day Weekend Game Notes.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

HOW IT STARTED…HOW IT’S GOING

​(Team | Games 1-6 | Games 7-12)

Montreal | 5-1 | 5-0

Ottawa | 3-2 | 4-0-1

Toronto | 3-2 | 3-2

Hamilton | 0-5 | 2-4

Winnipeg | 2-4 | 3-2

Saskatchewan | 4-1 | 1-4-1

Calgary | 2-3 | 2-3

Edmonton | 0-5 | 3-3

BC | 5-1 | 0-5

QUICK SLANTS

League-Wide

On nine occasions, teams have comeback to win after trailing by 10+ point deficits

73 per cent of games have featured comeback victories

67 per cent of games were decided in the final three minutes

Week 12 featured an average margin of victory of 3.8 points – each game decided in the final three minute

The East is 18-9-1 in interdivisional play – the highest winning percentage (.661) over the West in 50 years

Every team in the West Division sits at or below .500 – an occurrence that has not happened this deep into the season (10 games) since 2001

Touchdown Pacific: OTT at BC

Victoria is the farthest west that a CFL game has ever been played.

Ottawa’s 7-2-1 record is the best in REDBLACKS history. In Ottawa Football Club history, the team started 9-2 in 1978.

Last week, Ottawa snapped an eight-game losing streak versus BC.

Justin Hardy tied a career-best with 11 catches last week.

Adarius Pickett needs three defensive tackles to reach 250 in his career.

BC last played a regular season home game in an outdoor venue on September 10, 2011 at Empire Field.

BC has yet to win a game this year after trailing in the third quarter.

Victoria-born Nathan Rourke is 9-5 as a starter, including 1-1 versus Ottawa.

Justin McInnis needs 46 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season.

William Stanback needs 67 rushing yards for 4,500 in his career.

Labour Day Classic: WPG at SSK

SSK leads the LDC series 38-21.

Saskatchewan has taken 15 of the past 18 editions of the LDC with Winnipeg’s victories coming in 2022 (20-18), in 2021 (23-8) and in 2016 (28-25).

Mike O’Shea is 3-6 as a Head Coach in the LDC. His next victory would tie Bud Grant and John Hufnagel on the all-time list at 102.

Zach Collaros is 6-1 in the LDC (3-0 with Hamilton, 1-0 with Saskatchewan and 2-1 in Winnipeg).

Nic Demski needs two more receptions for 400 in his career.

Saskatchewan won 19-9 in the teams’ first matchup of the season in Week 7. A Roughriders victory in either game of the upcoming head-to-head set would give the Roughriders the season series and the tiebreaker, a feat they have not accomplished since 2019.

Trevor Harris has played in three LDCs (1-1 with Edmonton and 0-1 with Toronto). In 2015, he and the Argonauts faced Collaros and the Tiger-Cats.

Labour Day Classic: TOR at HAM

Hamilton leads the LDC series 36-15-1.

Toronto has won the past two LDCs, but is 3-9 in the last 12 matchups in the series.

Ryan Dinwiddie is 2-1 as a head coach in LDCs.

Chad Kelly is 1-0 in the LDC and 4-0 overall against Hamilton.

Damonte Coxie recorded 112 receiving yards last week to become the first Argonauts receiver to reach 100+ yards in a game this season.

Hamilton won 27-24 in Week 7. A Tiger-Cats victory would give them the season series and the tiebreaker.

Scott Milanovich is 1-3 in LDCs.

Bo Levi Mitchell is 6-0 in LDCs with a QB rating of 100.0. He has averaged 280 passing yards in the series, while totaling six touchdowns. He has not started in an LDC since 2019. ​

Tim White needs 43 receiving yards to reach 4,000 in his career.

Labour Day Classic: EDM at CGY