Costabile: 8 players to watch on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

There’s just one day to go until OK Tire Labour Day Weekend gets underway.

Labour Day Weekend may signal the unofficial end of summer but around the CFL, things are just starting to heat up.

Not only is there pride on the line as spicy rivals go head-to-head, but there’s a sense of urgency from every club to get wins for positioning in the standings.

Talk about drama.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

The week starts in Victoria, B.C. as Touchdown Pacific rolls around with the BC Lions hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS for the second half of their home-and-home series.

Then, three intense rivalries begin on Sunday. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders with first place in the West on the line.

Monday’s doubleheader starts in Calgary where the Edmonton Elks roll into town looking to gain some ground on the Stampeders in the Battle of Alberta. And finally, the Toronto Argonauts head to Hamilton to visit Tim Hortons Field as the Battle of the QEW caps off Labour Day Weekend.

With hard-hitting defenders, receivers who make our jaws drop, epic running backs, and quarterbacks that make us say, ‘wow, what a throw’ getting ready to suit up, here are eight players to watch in all four Labour Day matchups.

NATHAN ROURKE

QB, BC LIONS

Playing in his hometown of Victoria, B.C. all eyes will be on Nathan Rourke this weekend in Labour Day Weekend’s kickoff game, Touchdown Pacific.

Following Rourke’s shaky return to the CFL in Week 11 (8/25 for 126 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns), he started to settle in last week against Ottawa. Against the REDBLACKS, the Canadian pivot completed 22 of 31 passes for 234 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

The Lions are riding a five-game losing skid as they look to get back on track with a win against the same REDBLACKS they played last week. It’s a full team sport, of course, but the offence goes as far as Rourke can take it. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs in front of friends and family in his third-straight start.

BO LEVI MITCHELL

QB, HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Despite this being his second season in Hamilton, this will be the first time that Bo Levi Mitchell suits up in the Battle of the QEW on Labour Day Weekend. Last season, Mitchell was injured and was on the sidelines when the Toronto Argonauts came to town and instead it was Taylor Powell under centre.

He’s only been in Hamilton for a short while but Mitchell knows the stakes of a high-intensity rivalry game after spending his career in Calgary. The 34-year-old has played in many Battle of Albertas against Edmonton throughout his years in the CFL.

Despite his team with a below .500 record, Mitchell leads the CFL in passing yards (3,036) and in passing touchdowns (19). He’s also tied with Zach Collaros for the most interceptions thrown (12).

At 2-9, the Tiger-Cats are facing what may be considered a must-win against Toronto. Mitchell will want to build on his solid outing against the Bombers last week, even though his team wasn’t able to get a win in that one.

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR.

DB, SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

If you want a defender who can do a little bit of everything, look no further than Rolan Milligan Jr.

Milligan Jr. has been everywhere for the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defence, making a ton of plays. He leads the CFL in interceptions (six), pass knockdowns (10), and is tied for first in defensive takeaways (six). His 83 total defensive plays trail only Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette (91). The Riders DB also shows off his skills on special teams, tallying a league-leading 16 tackles on the teams.

With the Winnipeg Blue Bombers coming to town on Sunday, look for Milligan Jr. to continue his playmaking ways as his team looks for their first win since Week 7.

ADARIUS PICKETT

DB, OTTAWA REDBLACKS

There’s plenty of playmakers on the Ottawa REDBLACKS defence but none have quite the energy that Adarius Pickett has.

The self-proclaimed party starter not only rallies to the football on defence but he also gets in the back field to disrupt quarterbacks on blitzes, takes down returners on special teams AND returns kicks himself.

Pickett has 46 tackles on defence, 13 on special teams, a sack, four knockdowns, a forced fumble, and an interception on the season. Don’t expect him to slow down any time soon as he and his REDBLACKS head to Victoria, B.C. to improve on their 7-2-1 record.

JONATHAN JONES

LB, TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Jonathan Jones was used in rotation at weak side linebacker to start the 2024 CFL season and racked up four tackles in his first six games. But when middle linebacker Wynton McManis was put on the six-game injured list just a few weeks ago, Jones slid over to the middle to fill in for the veteran.

For anyone who was watching Toronto Argonauts games over the last few seasons, seeing Jones making plays isn’t surprising at all. He steps in and steps up any time he’s called upon. And this time around wasn’t any different.

So far in the three games that the five-foot-11, 230-pounder has started in the middle of the Argos’ defence, he’s collected 22 tackles. His first start in Week 9 was a 10-tackle outing against the Calgary Stampeders.

Heading into hostile territory in Hamilton this Labour Day Monday, wherever the ball is, there’s no doubt Jones won’t be far away ready to make a play.

BRADY OLIVEIRA

RB, WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

It’s still quite shocking that we have passed the halfway mark of the CFL season and Brady Oliveira hasn’t found the end zone yet.

He’s leading the CFL in rushing yards, with 809, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He also has added 296 yards on 37 catches. But he has no touchdowns through the air or on the ground.

Oliveira never shies away from a big game, just look at his outing against the Riders in the Labour Day game last year.

The five-foot-10, 222-pound tailback carried the ball 17 times for 88 yards and rushed into the end zone twice for two major scores. He also added a 12-yard catch in his team’s overtime loss to Saskatchewan.

Could this be the game for him to finally get a touchdown?

REGGIE BEGELTON

REC, CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Reggie Begelton has been Jake Maier‘s favourite target this season and with a big game on the line for both pride and position in the standings, that shouldn’t change on Monday.

Begelton leads the Stampeders in targets (71), receptions (50) and yards (569). He’s used in all sorts of ways to get yards after the catch, whether it’s a bubble screen or a go route. His 221 YAC yards lead the Stampeders. Oh, and don’t forget his ability to carry defenders on his back to get extra yardage. (If you missed this play against Toronto, please watch it now).

Keep an eye on Begelton this week as he and his Stamps hope to put a little distance between them and the Elks in the first of their home-and-home series.

NOAH CURTIS

DL, EDMONTON ELKS

The Edmonton Elks have 21 sacks on the season and leading the way is Canadian defensive tackle Noah Curtis.

Curtis, a fourth round CFL Draft pick in 2023, has gotten to the quarterback five times this season from the interior of the Elks’ defensive line. That’s the most of any player on the Elks and is tied for second-most in the CFL.

With the Stampeders offensive line keeping Maier upright for the most part this season (they’ve given up the second-least sacks in the league with 16) Curtis and the rest of the Elks D-line will have to be at their best to try to disrupt him on Monday.