3 stats that defined BC’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win over Ottawa

VICTORIA, B.C. — The BC Lions took care business on both sides of the ball to win the rematch against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

The fans that made the trip to Victoria for the first-ever Touchdown Pacific were not disappointed as Nathan Rourke and the Lions jumped to an early 31-6 lead in the first half on their way to a 38-12 win.

Defensive lineman Mathieu Betts signed with the Lions halfway through the week and registered a sack in his first game back in the lineup and the receivers did their job on offence as the Lions broke a five-game losing streak.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Lions win over the REDBLACKS on Touchdown Pacific.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» Depth Chart: OTT | BC

» Through the Lens: Touchdown Pacific

» Game Tracker: REDBLACKS at Lions by the numbers

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is now open!

31 – First half points by the Lions

After five straight losses – two with Rourke under centre – it was pivotal for the Lions to start fast against the REDBLACKS to regain their confidence and get back to their winning ways.

That’s exactly what BC did, scoring 31 points in the first half with the pivot scoring three majors, two through the air and one rushing over two quarters of action against Ottawa. Add to that the performance of the defence that kept Ottawa to only six first-half points (and 12 overall) in a complete performance for Rick Campbell’s squad.

4-of-5 – Red zone touchdowns by BC

The Lions were not only able to move the ball (444 net yards of offence) but also converted on the final 20 yards of the field four of the five times they had the chance.

It took several different players doing their part to put together that kind of performance, as William Stanback, Alexander Hollins, Ayden Eberhardt and Justin McInnis all scored touchdowns for the Orange and Black.

354 – Total yards by Rourke

BC needed a good performance by their pivot and Rourke didn’t disappoint in front of his hometown fans.

The quarterback completed 21 of 30 passes for 325 passes and three touchdowns, adding 29 more yards and a score as a runner in his best game since returning to the CFL.