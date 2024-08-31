Lions take down REDBLACKS in first-ever Touchdown Pacific

VICTORIA, B.C. — Nathan Rourke‘s return to his birthplace hometown of Victoria could not have gone any better.

The National pivot threw for over 300 yards and scored four touchdowns to guide the BC Lions to a 38-12 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the first-ever Touchdown Pacific on Saturday to open OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Rourke rushed for a major and threw a trio of scoring passes to Alexander Hollins, Ayden Eberhardt and Justin McInnis as the Lions returned to their explosive ways on offence. Running back William Stanback added a rushing score and defensive lineman Mathieu Betts registered a sack in his first game back with BC to help his team move to 6-6.

REDBLACKS’ quarterback Dru Brown threw a touchdown pass to former Lion Dominique Rhymes, but was unable to move the ball for most of the game against an energetic Orange and Black defence. Defensive back Damon Webb added a pick on Rourke in the second half that gave Ottawa a little bit of life in the second half but was unable to prevent the REDBLACKS from dropping to 7-3-1.

The game started with Rourke leading one of his best drives since returning to the league. The pivot connected on a wheel route to Stanback for a big gain before converting a second down after escaping what looked like a surefire sack by Ottawa. BC’s running back then moved the chains once more to make it first and-10 from the 11-yard line and a catch by Jevon Cottoy stopped at the one yard line. Rourke took matter into his own hands to score the one-yard major.

The pivot was back at it after a quick punt by Ottawa, finding a streaking McInnis deep to move the Leos across midfield once more. Rourke then fired a bullet to Cottoy to move into the red zone before Stanback gained 15 yards on three plays to make it second-and-goal from the five-yard line. An incomplete pass to Hollins forced the Lions to bring in Sean Whyte and the veteran made it 10-0 with a little over three minutes left in the first quarter.

BC drove all the way to Ottawa’s three-yard line early in the second quarter with a series of short passes from Rourke to Keon Hatcher, McInnis and Hollins, the last one a three-yard touchdown pass to No. 13 for a 17-0 lead in favour of the hosts.

The REDBLACKS could not get past the Orange and Black defence through most of the first half, prompting head coach Bob Dyce to call a fake punt that saw Richie Leone complete a pass to Marco Dubois for a first down across midfield. Ottawa leveraged the play into their first three points of the afternoon on a 53-yard kick by Lewis Ward.

A pass interference penalty kickstarted another long campaign by the Lions. Rourke went deep for Eberhardt who was grabbed around the waist before the ball arrived, giving BC great field position. The Leos made the most of it with a 14-yard touchdown run by Stanback to push the lead to 24.3 with the point after.

Ward converted a 46-yarder with 1:15 left in the first half to cut the lead to 24-6.

There was still enough time for the Lions to add more points to the board. Rourke got things going with a scramble then connected with McInnis for 18 more yards. The pivot finished things with a 33-yard rainbow down the left sideline to Eberhardt for his second touchdown pass of the game and a 31-6 margin for the Lions. BC’s drive consisted of three plays, 24 seconds and 70 yards.

The second half started on a better note for the visitors. Webb stepped in front of a pass intended for Keon Hatcher to pick it off and run it the other way for the REDBLACKS. The offence took over at the 18-yard line and Brown immediately threw a dart to Rhymes for the REDBLACKS’ first touchdown of the game. Ottawa went for two but was unable to convert after a pass to Justin Hardy fell incomplete.

Whyte missed a 51-yarder for the Lions and DeVonte Dedmon took it back across midfield to give Ottawa another chance to cut into BC’s lead with 6:19 left in the third quarter. The drive went nowhere though, as Betts got to Brown on second down for his first sack back in a Lions jersey.

A big return by Terry Williams early in the fourth positioned the Lions within striking distance, leading to Rourke’s third touchdown pass of the game on a short completion to McInnis.

Dedmon exited the game in the fourth quarter with an injury and did not return.

McInnis became the first receiver to break 1,000 yards in the CFL in 2024.

BC now travels to Montreal to face the Alouettes on Friday, September 6. Ottawa meanwhile returns home to host the Argonauts on Saturday, September 7, in Week 14 action.