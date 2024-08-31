Riders, Bombers battle for first place on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

REGINA — The Labour Day weekend schedule continues on Sunday night when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.

As if their rivalry wasn’t enough, Winnipeg and Saskatchewan are neck-and-neck in the West Division standings.

The Bombers defeated Hamilton in Week 12 to win their third in a row, while the Riders are winless in their last five.

Despite picking up the victory last week, quarterback Zach Collaros will be expecting more out of himself after throwing for 177 yards and three picks, which gives him 12 interceptions on the season.

The last time the two met, he was held to 266 yards with an interception.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» Depth Chart: WPG | SSK

» Game Notes: Blue Bombers at Roughriders

» Buy Tickets: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is now open!

To turn it around, he’ll look the way of rookie sensation Ontaria Wilson. The play of Wilson, which has included 690 receiving yards, has been a strong addition to a unit that also features veteran playmaker Nic Demski. Combined, the pair have pulled in 1,302 yards and should once again be Collaros’ primary targets.

Shutting them down is the job of Rolan Milligan Jr. and he’s been among the best at doing just that through 11 games. With his six interceptions, Milligan has been a difference maker all season. As Collaros is likely to steer clear of Milligan whenever possible, Deontai Williams and Marcus Sayles have to be ready to step up and limit big plays through the air.

Collaros fully understands the importance of taking care of the football and his responsibility of keeping his team on the field.

“The bottom line is I have to do a better job of protecting the football, not putting us in bad spots,” Collaros told reporters.

“That’s a point of emphasis always for myself and obviously that picks up as we get closer here to the ultimate goal. The sense of urgency has to be there and it is and we just have to continue to get better.”

The matchup to watch might be on the ground as the league’s top rusher, Brady Oliveira, will try to add to his 809 yards against one of the league’s best run defences.

Sitting second in the league in rushing yards allowed per game at 74.8, the front seven led by Micah Johnson, Bryan Cox and C.J. Reavis now turn their attention to Oliveira.

Johnson and Cox also have a tendency to find their way through the offensive line. Sporting six and four sacks, respectively, they could have just as much of an impact on Collaros and the pass game.

It’s veteran versus veteran in the quarterback matchup as Trevor Harris is set to play in his third straight game since returning from injury. Throwing for just 190 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against Toronto last week, he too is searching for a better performance.

And he doesn’t lack the weapons to have one, as he has receivers to his left and right that can make big plays.

Samuel Emilus has been the most targeted Riders receiver and has 275 yards after catch. Ajou Ajou, KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers are also making significant contributions as rookies and aid in Harris’ ability to spread the field against a strong Bombers secondary.

No team has been better than Winnipeg at limiting yards through the air and it’s been done by committee. Tyrell Ford leads them with four interceptions but Terrell Bonds, Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols can’t be taken for granted by Harris when he looks downfield.

One things for certain about the the Riders offence, Harris isn’t lacking confidence in his team’s ability to get it done.

“There’s not a team that I’d bet on aside from us,” Harris told reporters.

“I love this team and I’m excited about the last seven games of the regular season and beyond. I just think it’s the makeup — the guys in the room, the people leading us. I think belief is the most powerful thing you have in pro football. It’s important to have all the people on one side of the rope pulling in the same direction.”

It’ll be Frankie Hickson at Harris’ side again this week as starting running back AJ Ouellette continues his recovery from a hip injury. Aside from a blip in Week 10 against Ottawa, Hickson has rushed for at least 79 yards in three of his last four games.

And the opportunities should be there against a defensive front that has struggled to find a way to stop the run. Defensive linemen TyJuan Garbutt and Willie Jefferson have the role of containing both Hickson and Harris, while Redha Kramdi and Tony Jones patrol the middle of the field at linebacker.

If Winnipeg can extend their winning ways to four straight, they’ll leap Saskatchewan in the West Division standings.

A win for the Riders keeps them in first place.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on TSN in Canada, while American viewers can tune in on CBS Sports Network. International viewers can find the game on CFL+.

— With files from Riderville.com and BlueBombers.com