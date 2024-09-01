3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win

REGINA — It was a wild finish at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday night as OK Tire Labour Day Weekend continued in Regina.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers held off a late-game surge from the Saskatchewan Roughriders to win the Labour Day Classic 35-33 and move into first place in the West Division.

The ending of the contest had everything a CFL fan could have asked for. From Tony Jones playing hero in the dying seconds of the game, knocking away Saskatchewan’s two-point convert attempt that would have tied the game, to Brett Lauther attempting, and missing, a would-have-been, game-winning 60-yard field goal.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Bombers win over the Roughriders on Labour Day Weekend.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» Bombers hold off Riders’ late-game surge for Labour Day win

» Game Tracker: Riders, Bombers by the numbers

» Through the Lens: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

» Depth Chart: WPG | SSK

4 – TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS

It took a total team effort for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win their fourth game in a row and the scoring came from the offence and special teams on Sunday night. Chris Streveler scored two rushing touchdowns while Nic Demski scored a receiving major score on offence.

On specials, it was Nick Hallett that scooped up a punt that tipped off returner Mario Alford‘s hands near his own goal line and rushed in for the major score.

2/2 – SERGIO CASTILLO FIELD GOALS

Sergio Castillo has come up clutch for the Blue Bombers quite often this season and things were no different in the team’s win at Mosaic. He was good on both of his field goal attempts on the night and both were beyond 50 yards, including one at a critical time late in the contest.

His first attempt in the third quarter was from 52 to put his team up 32-20. The kicker’s second field goal was from 56 yards in the fourth quarter to extend the Bombers lead to 35-27 with 1:39 seconds left. That score forced the Riders to have to score a touchdown and two-point convert to tie the game, and they would eventually fail to score the extra two points.

9 – TOTAL KNOCKDOWNS

The Blue Bombers defenders were active on Sunday, knocking down nine total Trevor Harris passes.

Evan Holm (one), Tony Jones (two), Redha Kramdi (one), Deatrick Nichols (two), Terrell Bonds (one), Willie Jefferson (one), and Jamal Woods (one) all got in on the action. Jones had arguably the most important knockdown of the bunch, batting away the Riders two-point convert attempt with 14 seconds left on the clock. That would end up being the game-saving play for Winnipeg.

The Bombers’ nine knockdowns outdid the Riders in that department, with only Marcus Sayles knocking down a single pass.