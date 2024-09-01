Elks, Stamps close out OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

CALGARY — The Edmonton Elks make their way to Calgary for a game with the Stampeders as Labour Day weekend action comes to a close.

It’s not only a rivalry game, it’s one that has significant implications on the West Division standings.

Winners of three of their last four, Edmonton has moved within one game of Calgary for fourth in the division.

Even in their loss to Montreal last week, the Elks showed they’re prepared to hang with anyone.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson is set to make his third straight start this week and while he’s averaging 217 pass yards over his previous two games, he’s found the end zone four times. More importantly, he’s shown an ability to take care of the football.

Efficiency through the air will be important as the Stampeders are allowing 266.1 passing yards per game, a mark that put them fourth in the league heading into the week. They also have the second most interceptions of any team with 11.

It’s been Demerio Houston and Tre Roberson doing most of the defensive damage downfield as the pair have combined for seven of those picks.

But seeing a talented secondary is nothing new to Bethel-Thompson and his receivers, as they went head-to-head with Montreal’s talented defensive backs a week ago.

Tevin Jones continues to be among the most active receivers in the game of late, totalling 341 yards over his past four games. With Jones as a target of the defence, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Eugene Lewis and Dillon Mitchell will get their share of opportunities on Monday.

With the skill of the Stamps’ secondary, Elks’ interim head coach Jarious Jackson likely will lean on his dynamic run game to put points on the board.

And he’ll have options.

Javon Leake resumes starting duties after Kevin Brown rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries against Montreal and Justin Rankin has proven to be a more than capable second or third option.

Leake will have his sights set on a big return against a Stampeders front seven that’s allowing a league high 108.8 yards per game on the ground.

Julian Howsare and James Vaughters will be the first to try and wrap up Leake but putting a stop to big runs could come down to the play of linebackers Cameron Judge, Micah Awe and Branden Dozier. Judge leads all Calgary defenders with 43 defensive tackles.

After putting up 17 points in the first two quarters against Montreal before getting shut out in the second half, Jackson is emphasizing coming out ready to play a full 60 minutes.

“Just a lack of execution, we need to be more focused coming out in those third quarters,” Jackson told reporters.

“We just have to be more locked in and maybe I call some easier plays, some plays we can run in our sleep just to get us going.”

McMahon Stadium has been kind to the home side this year as they’ve posted a 4-1 record.

It’ll be up to Jake Maier and Reggie Begelton in the pass game to give the fans something to cheer about. Maier sits behind only Bo Levi Mitchell for the league lead in passing yards and touchdowns with 2,624 and 14, respectively, and he’s looked to Begelton a team high 71 times.

Devodric Bynum, who had an interception a week ago, joins Darrius Bratton and Kai Gray in shutting down Begelton and the rest of Maier’s options.

Maier is excited to play in another Labour Day Classic and knows the home crowd is going to be into it.

“You feel it in the air a little bit more,” Maier said.

“The big situations of the game feel greater, especially when we’re on defence and they’re on offence. You feel the crowd getting more involved. You feel the energy pick up in those critical situations. On offence, whenever we do something well or get a first down, a big play or a big touchdown, the roar of the crowd and the energy that they give you when they see something productive happen, that’s an energy shifter.”

When it comes to the rushing duties, they’ll be split between Kylin Hill and Peyton Logan. Hill posted 38 yards on nine carries as the main running back in his first game when the Stamps fell to Ottawa back in Week 11.

The duo will be up against a talented front that’s both active and physical. Noah Curtis and Shawn Oakman on the line and Nick Anderson and Nyles Morgan at linebacker have the ability to shut down the best of run games. Anderson and Morgan sit among the league leaders in defensive tackles with 141 combined.

It’s the first of three matchups over the final nine weeks between the Elks and Stampeders. Each game carries significant playoff implications for each team.

Kickoff is scheduled 6 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on TSN, while American viewers can tune in on CBS Sports Network. International audiences can catch the game on CFL+.

