Tiger-Cats, Argonauts meet to kick off Labour Day Monday

HAMILTON — Nothing signifies Labour Day quite like a Canadian Football League doubleheader.

First up, it’s the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing host to the Toronto Argonauts in the Battle of the QEW during OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich has been preaching for weeks the importance of a 60-minute effort.

The focus begins with the defence that’s allowed a league-worst 360 points. But there’s reason for optimism with Chris Jones guiding the way, as the Tiger-Cats carry momentum from a three interception game against Winnipeg into the Labour Day Classic.

Chad Kelly poses the next test for Richard Leonard, Jamal Peters and the rest of the secondary.

Kelly threw for 322 yards but didn’t find the end zone in his return against Saskatchewan. Damonte Coxie and David Ungerer pulled down 184 of those 322 yards and another week of preparation should allow him to form even more chemistry with his set of receivers.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie’s air attack now seemingly has more stability, taking some of the pressure of running back Ka’Deem Carey who’s been excellent so far this season. Carey remains among the best rushers in the league with 646 yards despite having only 35 against the Riders.

Jones now has to correct some of the issues in the Ticats run defence. He’ll turn to Kyle Wilson at linebacker and Casey Sayles on the defensive line to lead the way. Wilson was tied for third in the league with 67 defensive tackles and Sayles has accumulated four sacks coming into Monday’s action.

And who can forget about Brandon Barlow and DeWayne Hendrix and the motivation they’ll have suiting up against their former team.

Offensively for the Ticats, turnovers have plagued them as quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has thrown 12 interceptions. But that statistic doesn’t tell the whole story of Mitchell’s season as he’s the only pivot to have surpassed 3,000 passing yards with 3,036 after 12 weeks. He also leads the league with 19 touchdowns.

Going up against an Argos secondary allowing 285.6 yards per game, his right arm will again be a key indicator of his team’s success.

Finding space downfield for Mitchell is the job of Shemar Bridges, Kiondré Smith and Tim White. Bridges leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, while Smith has five touchdowns and White has been targeted 86 times.

It’ll be a familiar face trying to shut them down in defensive back DaShaun Amos, who has four interceptions. Benjie Franklin is also fresh off his second pick against Saskatchewan and joins Amos is closing gaps in the secondary.

Mitchell knows he’s about to face a team playing well and his side needs to be ready given the emotions that’ll be involved.

“I think they’ve been getting better and better all year,” Mitchell told reporters. “They’re one of those teams I think that does a good job of reacting to what you’re doing or how you’re attacking them, they try to change things up. A defence that can get pressure on the quarterback, they try to show you a bunch of different looks. You just have to be on your P’s and Q’s and trust what you see with your eyes. I think it’s huge, Labour Day is the best time in the CFL.”

Milanovich will turn to Greg Bell in the running game for a third straight week. With three touchdowns, including two last week, Bell should be feeling good about himself heading into the game.

He’ll see his toughest test yet though, as the Argos lead the league allowing 71.6 rushing yards against per game. Jake Ceresna tops them with five sacks and can be aggressive with the support of linebackers Jonathan Jones and Robert Priester.

Having been around it, Milanovich wants his players, especially the younger ones, to appreciate the rivalry game they’re about to experience.

“It’s just a great environment, I appreciate that,” Milanovich told reporters. “That’s what I try to explain to the new guys here, is just talk to the vets. When you first get up here, you don’t understand the importance of this rivalry until you’re in it. Just try to get them prepared for what they can expect on Monday.”

A win over their rival can help Toronto inch closer to Ottawa for second place in a competitive East Division.

For Hamilton, a Labour Day victory at home would snap their four game slide.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN while U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports and International viewers can catch the game on CFL+.

– with files from Ticats.ca