3 stats that defined Edmonton’s win over Calgary on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

CALGARY — McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Tevin Jones put together highlight after highlight to push the Elks to their fourth win in their last five games.

The quarterback threw for a career-high 486 yards and three touchdowns and the receiver also registered a career high 208 receiving yards while adding two majors as Edmonton showcased their offensive talent on Labour Day.

The defence also did its job with four interceptions on Stampeders’ quarterback Jake Maier, with Loucheiz Purifoy and Devodric Bynum catching two picks each in a convincing Double E victory.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Elks win over the Stamps on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

586 – NET YARDS OF OFFENCE

Edmonton put together one of their best offensive performances of the season by tallying 586 net yards of offence.

The visitors were in complete control on offence, gaining 9.6 yards per play and winning the time-of-possession battle 34:52 to 25:08.

4-0 – TURNOVER MARGIN

Another big factor in the Elks Battle of Alberta win was a plus four margin in the turnover battle.

The offence didn’t turn the ball over a single time, while the secondary stayed all over the ball all afternoon, coming down with a season-high four picks.

13.5 – PASSING YARDS PER ATTEMPT

The Elks averaged more than a first down every time Bethel-Thompson dropped back to pass the football.

The pivot completed passes to seven different receivers while getting three of them to over 100 receiving yards. Besides Bethel-Thompson and Jones’ big performances, the Elks also had receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (115) and Eugene Lewis (112) going for over 100 receiving yards while the running game tallied 102 rushing yards.