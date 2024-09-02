CFL Injury Reports: Week 14

- News
Follow CFL
TORONTO — Week 14’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, Sept. 6 | Molson Percival Stadium | 7:30 p.m.
The BC Lions will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Cre’von Leblanc
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Bryce Notree
|LB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Tyrell Richards
|LB
|Achilles
|Full
|Kaion Julien-Grant
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Tyler Snead
|WR
|Foot
|Limited
|Brock Gowanlock
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Kristian Matte
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|Jamar McGloster
|OL
|Back
|Full
|Frederic Chagnon
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Davis Alexander
|QB
|Not injury related
|DNP
|Tyrice Beverette
|LB
|Illness
|Limited
Saturday, Sept. 7 | TD Place | 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7 | 3:00 p.m. | Princess Auto Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 7 | Commonwealth Stadium | 7 p.m. ET