Injury Reports September 2, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 14

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Week 14’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

BC LIONS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES 

Friday, Sept. 6 | Molson Percival Stadium | 7:30 p.m.

The BC Lions will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Cre’von Leblanc DB Hamstring Full
Bryce Notree LB Healthy scratch Full
Tyrell Richards LB Achilles Full
Kaion Julien-Grant WR Shoulder Limited
Tyler Snead WR Foot Limited
Brock Gowanlock DL Knee DNP
Kristian Matte OL Calf DNP
Jamar McGloster OL Back Full
Frederic Chagnon LB Knee Full
Davis Alexander QB Not injury related DNP
Tyrice Beverette LB Illness Limited

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, Sept. 7 | TD Place | 1:00 p.m. 

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Saturday, Sept. 7 | 3:00 p.m. | Princess Auto Stadium 

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, Sept. 7 | Commonwealth Stadium | 7 p.m. ET 

 

 

