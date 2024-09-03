5 PFF grades that standout from OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend has come and gone, but left plenty of amazing performances to dissect.

It starts with veteran receiver Tim White. The 2023 receiving yards leader is back to his explosive self, gaining 314 yards and scoring two touchdowns over the last two games combined.

Then there’s Toronto Argonauts receiver Kevin Mital showcasing the skills that made him such an intriguing prospect in the 2024 CFL Draft. The rookie receiver caught three passes for 53 yards, earning an 88.5 receiving grade albeit on a small sample size.

Defensive back Devodric Bynum also popped off during the weekend, catching two interceptions for the Edmonton Elks in an impressive performance by the Double E.

Finally, BC Lions running back William Stanback demonstrated why he’s one of the best dual-threat tailbacks in the CFL by earning the highest receiving grade of the week in the win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF Grades that standout from OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2024 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Kevin Mital | WR | Toronto Argonauts | 88.5 receiving grade

Mital earned his highest receiving grade of his young career in the loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Labour Day.

All three of his receptions went for first downs, while two of them were explosive plays (15 or more yards) and one was a contested catch. The rookie also forced a missed tackle, showcasing a complete game that could spell big things for his future as a CFL receiver.

Devodric Bynum | DB | Edmonton Elks | 77.1 coverage grade

It seemed that Bynum was close to the ball on every given play in the matchup between Elks and Stamps.

The defensive back allowed only 42.9 per cent of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed, none for a first down, while registering two picks and two forced incompletions.

William Stanback | RB | BC Lions | 89.1 receiving grade

Stanback has been an excellent off-season addition for the Lions, revitalizing their running game and serving as a key weapon in the passing attack.

On Saturday, the veteran added five first downs through the air alongside 30 yards after the catch and two missed tackles forced.

Shawn Oakman | DL | Edmonton Elks | 77.6 pass rushing grade

Oakman on the other hand joined the Elks halfway through the season and has played his part in helping the team win four of their last five games.

The veteran tallied a sack, a hit, two hurries and five total pressures as Edmonton rattled Maier all game, forcing him into a season-high four interceptions.

Tim White | WR | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | 74.9 offensive grade

White was once again his excellent self for the Tiger-Cats by catching six passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. That includes six receiving first downs, three explosive plays, 30 yards per reception and a 20.4 average depth of target.

As if that wasn’t enough, the receiver also finished with a 71.8 pass-blocking grade, showing he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help his offence get into the end zone.