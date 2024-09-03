CFL Fantasy Rewind: Tevin Jones does it all

TORONTO — Tevin Jones did a little bit of everything on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

The Edmonton Elks wide receiver scored long and short touchdowns, recovered a fumble for a big gain and went over 200 receiving yards as the top CFL Fantasy player of the week. His efforts landed him 37.8 points and not only helped the Elks win their fourth game of the season but surely also propelled a fantasy manager or two to a win.

Who else made it to the top CFL fantasy lineup of Labour Day Weekend? CFL.ca brings you this week’s Fantasy Rewind.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

QUARTERBACK

Nathan Rourke, BC – 31.9

What a difference a couple of weeks make. The 31.9 fantasy points Rourke scored on Labour Day Weekend are more than double the points he had scored in his first two games combined.

After getting reacclimated to the offence, Rourke put together a performance like the ones we saw him have in 2022, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns while adding 29 more yards and a major as a runner.

RUNNING BACKS

William Stanback, BC – 29.1

Another Lion to show up on the list is Stanback and his 171 yards from scrimmage.

The dual-threat running back rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, but also caught six passes for 78 yards as one of the focal points of BC’s offence to earn yet another spot in the top lineup of the week.

Kylin Hill, CGY – 19.9

Hill did almost all of his damage through the air. The young rusher caught five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown to earn his spot in this lineup.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Tevin Jones, EDM – 37.8

Jones tallied a career-high 208 receiving yards on five catches while finding paydirt twice.

Not only did he catch every ball thrown his way, the dynamic receiver also recovered a fumble by the offence and ran all the way to the one-yard line to help the Elks score yet another touchdown against the Stampeders.

Tim White, HAM – 36

180 yards, two majors and another Tim White appearance in the CFL Fantasy lineup of the week. What else is new?

FLEX

Eugene Lewis, EDM – 23.2

The Elks explosive offensive performance also landed Lewis in the top lineup of the week after the veteran caught six passes for 112 yards and a major.

Lewis narrowly beat out Kurleigh Gittens Jr. who caught seven passes for 115 yards but did not score a touchdown.

DEFENCE

Edmonton – 11

The defence also had a prolific outing against the Stampeders, coming down with four interception, including two each by defensive backs Loucheiz Purifoy and Devodric Bynum.