CFL Simulation: A Grey Cup preview this week?

TORONTO — The CFL Simulation has returned, just as one of the most up-for-grabs regular seasons in memory enters into its most interesting stretch.

The West Division is separated by just four points, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers sitting atop the standings at 6-5, having fought their way out of a 0-4 start. Our simulator has been producing results for a decade and has never seen this level of parity across the league, the West Division in particular.

If things stay tight like this, expect to see the numbers below fluctuate from week-to-week. That would be an indication of a very competitive season unfolding. As things stand now, we’ll have a razor-thin race in the West. Take notice of the Edmonton Elks, who sit at 4-8, but have won the simulation over after winning four of their last five games.

Out East, the Montreal Alouettes are unsurprisingly the favourites, fuelled by their 10-1 record.

The Als and BC Lions kick off Week 14 in Montreal this week. The Simulation currently sees this pairing as the most probable meeting in the 111th Grey Cup. If you weren’t thinking Grey Cup preview already, keep a close eye on what we see on Friday night at Molson Stadium.

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that CFL Simulation is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 13 weeks of play.

Check out our first CFL Simulation of the season and see where your team stands.

*C: Clinched a particular outcome

*E: Eliminated from achieving a particular outcome

ODDS TO MAKE PLAYOFFS Team (projected 2024 record) Projection Montreal (14-4) >99.99% BC (10-8) 90.23% Ottawa (10-7-1) 98.86% Toronto (9-9) 93.47% Winnipeg (9-9) 79.70% Edmonton (8-10) 64.49% Saskatchewan (8-9-1) 65.90% Calgary (6-12) 3.86% Hamilton (6-12) 3.19%

ODDS TO HOST A PLAYOFF GAME Team Projection Montreal 99.94% BC 72.22% Ottawa 70.98% Winnipeg 56.48% Saskatchewan 35.90% Edmonton 34.43% Calgary 0.97% Hamilton 0.03%

ODDS TO WIN EAST Team Projection Montreal 98.17% Ottawa 70.98% Toronto 0.12% Hamilton E

ODDS TO WIN WEST Team Projection BC 35.70% Winnipeg 35.53% Saskatchewan 14.66% Edmonton 13.85% Calgary 0.26%

ODDS TO APPEAR IN 111TH GREY CUP Team Projection Montreal 81.64% BC 31.43% Winnipeg 30.14% Edmonton 25.47% Saskatchewan 13.42% Toronto 9.32% Ottawa 8.28% Calgary 0.17% Hamilton 0.13%

ODDS TO WIN 111TH GREY CUP Team Projection Montreal 33.86% Winnipeg 18.70% Edmonton 18.52% BC 17.14% Saskatchewan 7.01% Toronto 2.75% Ottawa 1.93% Calgary 0.06% Hamilton 0.03%