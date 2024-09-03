CFL Simulation: A Grey Cup preview this week?

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The CFL Simulation has returned, just as one of the most up-for-grabs regular seasons in memory enters into its most interesting stretch.
The West Division is separated by just four points, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers sitting atop the standings at 6-5, having fought their way out of a 0-4 start. Our simulator has been producing results for a decade and has never seen this level of parity across the league, the West Division in particular.
If things stay tight like this, expect to see the numbers below fluctuate from week-to-week. That would be an indication of a very competitive season unfolding. As things stand now, we’ll have a razor-thin race in the West. Take notice of the Edmonton Elks, who sit at 4-8, but have won the simulation over after winning four of their last five games.
Out East, the Montreal Alouettes are unsurprisingly the favourites, fuelled by their 10-1 record.
Check out our first CFL Simulation of the season and see where your team stands.
*C: Clinched a particular outcome
*E: Eliminated from achieving a particular outcome
|ODDS TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
|Team (projected 2024 record)
|Projection
|Montreal (14-4)
|>99.99%
|BC (10-8)
|90.23%
|Ottawa (10-7-1)
|98.86%
|Toronto (9-9)
|93.47%
|Winnipeg (9-9)
|79.70%
|Edmonton (8-10)
|64.49%
|Saskatchewan (8-9-1)
|65.90%
|Calgary (6-12)
|3.86%
|Hamilton (6-12)
|3.19%
|ODDS TO HOST A PLAYOFF GAME
|Team
|Projection
|Montreal
|99.94%
|BC
|72.22%
|Ottawa
|70.98%
|Winnipeg
|56.48%
|Saskatchewan
|35.90%
|Edmonton
|34.43%
|Calgary
|0.97%
|Hamilton
|0.03%
|ODDS TO WIN EAST
|Team
|Projection
|Montreal
|98.17%
|Ottawa
|70.98%
|Toronto
|0.12%
|Hamilton
|E
|ODDS TO WIN WEST
|Team
|Projection
|BC
|35.70%
|Winnipeg
|35.53%
|Saskatchewan
|14.66%
|Edmonton
|13.85%
|Calgary
|0.26%
|ODDS TO APPEAR IN 111TH GREY CUP
|Team
|Projection
|Montreal
|81.64%
|BC
|31.43%
|Winnipeg
|30.14%
|Edmonton
|25.47%
|Saskatchewan
|13.42%
|Toronto
|9.32%
|Ottawa
|8.28%
|Calgary
|0.17%
|Hamilton
|0.13%
|ODDS TO WIN 111TH GREY CUP
|Team
|Projection
|Montreal
|33.86%
|Winnipeg
|18.70%
|Edmonton
|18.52%
|BC
|17.14%
|Saskatchewan
|7.01%
|Toronto
|2.75%
|Ottawa
|1.93%
|Calgary
|0.06%
|Hamilton
|0.03%
|MOST LIKELY 111TH GREY CUP MATCHUPS
|Team
|Projection
|BC-Montreal
|25.50%
|Winnipeg-Montreal
|24.45%
|Edmonton-Montreal
|20.64%
|Saskatchewan-Montreal
|10.83%
|BC-Toronto
|2.91%