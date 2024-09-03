Elks add d-lineman Jordan Strachan to practice roster

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive lineman Jordan Strachan to the practice roster.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2021-2025, recording eight sacks in 27 games (11 starts) with the club. The Kingsland, GA native transferred to South Carolina from Georgia State, where he joined the Panthers as a walk on in 2017 until his transfer in 2021.

In Strachan’s final season with the Panthers, he recorded 10.5 sacks in 10 games, with 14 tackles-for-loss. The six-foot-five defensive lineman played seven seasons of collegiate ball, gaining an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, as well as, an ACL injury that held Strachan to only two games during the 2022-2023 season.

Strachan was named a 2020 Third-Team All-Sun Belt player and to the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Honour Roll.

The Elks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 7, when they take on the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Rematch at Commonwealth Stadium.