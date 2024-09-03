Must-See TV: The need for speed

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The OK Tire Labour Day Weekend gave us some great moments that showcase just how fast and strong the CFL’s players are.
That speed was on full display with the CFL and TSN’s augmented broadcasts. Take a look at a couple of the standout moments from Labour Day Weekend, where players turned up their speed to help their teams fight through fierce rivalry games.
Every week, TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on their augmented broadcasts to give fans a different way to appreciate the athleticism of the CFL game.
Let us know in the poll below whose speed impressed you the most.
OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND
» MMQB: Only a matter of time for Rourke
» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Tevin Jones does it all
Tim White reaches 29.5 KM/H for his second score! @OKTire #LDWeekend!
Experience the all new Enhanced Data feed exclusively on TSN+ pic.twitter.com/E4KZ4VCFG7
— CFL (@CFL) September 2, 2024
Kian Schaffer-Baker putting on the jets during @OKTire #LDWeekend!
Experience the all new Enhanced Data feed exclusively on TSN+ pic.twitter.com/5ZZhDS53Ro
— CFL (@CFL) September 2, 2024