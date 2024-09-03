Must-See TV: The need for speed

TORONTO — The OK Tire Labour Day Weekend gave us some great moments that showcase just how fast and strong the CFL’s players are.

That speed was on full display with the CFL and TSN’s augmented broadcasts. Take a look at a couple of the standout moments from Labour Day Weekend, where players turned up their speed to help their teams fight through fierce rivalry games.

Every week, TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on their augmented broadcasts to give fans a different way to appreciate the athleticism of the CFL game.

Let us know in the poll below whose speed impressed you the most.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» MMQB: Only a matter of time for Rourke

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Tevin Jones does it all

Fan Poll Whose speed is more impressive? Tim White Vote Kian Schaffer-Baker Vote

TIM WHITE RACES TO THE END ZONE