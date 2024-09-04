CFL Fantasy Sleepers: A big game for Stanback?

Recent play from Saskatchewan receivers Dohnte Meyers ($4,000) and KeeSean Johnson ($2,500) have graduated both from our Sleepers column. Does Week 14 offer someone else a chance to do the same?

RELATED

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Tevin Jones does it all

» Start Vs. Sit: Jake Maier to bounce back?

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Visit the CFL Game Zone for free-to-play games like CFL Fantasy





QUARTERBACK

Jake Maier, Stampeders, $11,900 salary (vs. Elks, Saturday)

We considered Maier a start entering the second half of the Battle of Alberta despite his four-interception performance on Labour Day.

Everyone has a bad day, and Maier will forget Week 13 with a solid bounce-back performance.

Maier has thrown touchdowns in all but two games, reaching multiple passing majors five times. The Week 14 projection of 12.5 fantasy points is off his average of 13.8 FP, but Maier will connect with Reggie Begelton ($12,300) and Jalen Philpot ($7,500) enough to see his numbers fall into the 17-19 FP range.

RUNNING BACK

William Stanback, Lions, $12,200 salary (at Alouettes, Friday)

Montreal’s defence is second with 339.6 yards allowed per game, and while their run defence has been suspect at times, avoiding a matchup against the Alouettes is advised.

Not this time, though, as Stanback continues what has been an impressive stretch of production for fantasy players. He’s scored at least 12.2 FP in four straight games, including a 29.1 FP performance in Week 13 that was his second-best effort of the season. With so much emphasis placed on what Nathan Rourke ($8,000) and the BC passing game can do, it is somewhat easy to forget about Stanback, who will keep his streak alive while topping his projection of 14.3 FP. We like him in the 18-20 FP range considering the Als allow 5.3 yards per carry.

RECIEVERS

Eli Stove, REDBLACKS, $2,500 salary (vs. Argonauts, Saturday)

Stove is the latest receiver who has made an immediate impact upon arrival, catching eight of his nine targets in the REDBLACKS’ Touchdown Pacific loss to the Lions. His 15.3 FP does not appear to be a fluke as Stove is making the most of the opportunity with Jaelon Acklin and Kalil Pimpleton sidelined.

Toronto allows a completion rate of 71.1 per cent, so it’s easy to imagine Stove gathering a bushel of targets from Dru Brown ($11,700) to eclipse his projection of 9.2 FP. A 13-15 FP feels possible and with his salary, Stove is a low-risk worth playing.

Cole Spieker, Alouettes, $8,700 salary (vs. Lions, Friday)

Charleston Rambo ($6,000) and a returning Austin Mack ($9,200) will be the featured targets for Cody Fajardo ($13,200), but don’t discount Spieker, who has scored 39.9 FP in his last two games. He has six games of double-digit fantasy numbers and has settled into the supporting role that makes him unsung.

Spieker is projected for 13 FP, but we see bigger numbers for Spieker, who averages 14.2 yards per catch with five touchdowns. A third week of solid production is a given, which is why we project Spieker to finish in the 17-19 FP range.