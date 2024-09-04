Honour Roll, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend: Bethel-Thompson earns top marks

TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Damon Webb and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line are at the head of the class for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2024 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND: OFFENCE

QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson| Edmonton Elks | EDM 35 – CGY 20

PFF Player Grade: 90.2

25-for-36 passing (69.4 per cent)

Career-high 486 passing yards – third 400+ yard game of career and first since 2019

Three touchdown passes to zero interceptions

Six 30+ yard passes, including a 25-yard pass to Eugene Lewis that was fumbled and recovered by Tevin Jones and advanced to the one-yard line for a total of a 106-yard play

144.0 efficiency rating

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 3)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND: DEFENCE

DB | Damon Webb | Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 12 – BC 38

PFF Player Grade: 85.9

59 total defensive snaps

Five defensive tackles and one pass knockdown

First interception of the season and sixth of career; resulted in a loss of 28 yards

88.5 Grade on 33 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | WPG 35 – SSK 33

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

​(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

​(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)