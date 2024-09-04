Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 14 picks

TORONTO — On the heels of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, we get a scheduling treat in Week 14.

We start with what stands to be a colossal matchup between the league-leading Montreal Alouettes and the visiting BC Lions, providing fans with a possible Grey Cup preview.

From there, we dive into a triple header of action on Saturday. The Ottawa REDBLACKS host the Toronto Argonauts at 1 p.m. ET, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 3 p.m. ET — marking the 2024 debut of the CFL on CTV. The triple header winds down with the Edmonton Elks playing host to the Calgary Stampeders.

You can bet that CFL.ca’s writers will be glued to the action, as the race for the picks leader has picked up. Jamie Nye (35-17) still leads the pack, but Matt Cauz (33-19) has moved into second place and has a chance to gain some ground, should the Alouettes down the Lions on Friday night.

Let’s get into this week’s writer picks.

BC at MTL

If you’ve checked out the first CFL Simulation of the 2024 season, you’ll see that Friday’s Als-Lions game is the current odds on favourite to be the Grey Cup matchup this year in Vancouver. From the Nathan Rourke-Cody Fajardo showdown to the return of William Stanback and the homecoming of the re-signed Mathieu Betts, Friday’s game is loaded with must-watch elements. The Als are rested and at home coming out of a bye week, while the Lions are coming off of an uplifting win over Ottawa at the Touchdown Pacific Game last week. The writers are divided on this one, but FanDuel has the Als as 3.5-point favourites.

PICK

Writers: 66% Montreal

TOR at OTT

Both teams head into the opener of Saturday’s triple header coming off of losses, with the REDBLACKS looking to stay perfect at home (they’re 5-0-1) and the Argos looking to gain ground on second-place Ottawa. The REDBLACKS’ hold on second in the East is safe this week, thanks to their three-point lead over the Argos in the standings, but these two teams enter into a crucial game this week. The Argos and REDBLACKS only play twice in the regular season, meeting again in Week 20. A lopsided win would go a long way in a season series that will have little room for error (see the Bombers and Stamps, who played twice with Winnipeg taking the series by a point).

PICK

Writers: 83% Ottawa

SSK at WPG

The Riders are somehow on a six-game winless streak, with more than a few how-did-that-happen finishes. Zach Collaros‘ status looms as a key factor in this matchup. The Bombers’ passing game takes a hit when Collaros is not in the lineup, though the team did win with a heavy ground presence in Streveler’s lone start of the season, in a Week 5 win over Ottawa. Chris Streveler and Brady Oliveira combined for 208 rushing yards — when the team had 335 yards of net offence in that game. Last week, Trevor Harris had his most productive game yet since he returned from injury, with 368 passing yards and three touchdowns in a failed comeback bid. The writers aren’t deterred by any uncertainty around Collaros’ status, though.

PICK

Writers: 83% Winnipeg

CGY at EDM

The Elks are rolling, as winners of four of their last five and have just picked up their second Labour Day win in just the last 12 years. They welcome the Stamps into Commonwealth on Saturday with a chance to spring out of the West Division cellar, over the Stamps and into fourth place. As well as the Elks played on holiday Monday, the Stamps are looking to swing back in the other direction this week. A five-turnover showing won’t win you many games, nor will allowing 586 yards of Elks’ offence. This Labour Day rematch is our lone unanimous writer pick of the week.

PICK

Writers: 100% Edmonton