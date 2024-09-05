888 doubles down on the CFL

TORONTO — Bettors in Ontario will be able to turn to evoke plc (888) for their sports wagering needs this season. The global betting and gaming company, formerly known as 888 Holdings plc, has re-signed with the Canadian Football League as one of its Authorized Gaming Operators, offering fans premiere gaming and betting experiences to further their CFL fandom.

Since 1997, 888 has put fans, gamers and bettors first through proprietary technology and engaging content across its various Casino, Sports and Poker products. As part of the partnership, 888 presented Pre-Season Futures on CFL Game Zone in the leadup to the campaign. The fan-favourite free-to-play predictor tested fans’ knowledge of the league and allowed them to forecast how the season will play out.

During the regular season, 888casino will appear on CFL sidelines and broadcasts in contests featuring the three Ontario-based clubs – the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Toronto Argonauts. 888casino will also receive prominent promotional placement during any Ontario-based East Division postseason matchups (the Semi-final on November 2 and the Final on November 9) on the road to the Grey Cup.

“888 has opened the doors to new sports wagering and entertainment opportunities for CFL fans, and we’re thrilled for the possibilities ahead as we build upon this partnership and engage more audiences across Ontario,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the CFL for a second season, placing 888casino at the forefront of this collaboration. The synergy between the CFL’s dynamic brand and 888casino’s innovative online offering provides fans with unparalleled entertainment. We are committed to enhancing the excitement of the game, ensuring that CFL enthusiasts can enjoy high-quality gaming experiences that keep the thrill alive beyond the field,” said Roi Nadler, Head of Canada at evoke.

In the fall, as playoff races become tighter in anticipation of the Grey Cup Playoffs, 888 will work with the league to provide fans with special experiences.

The CFL’s province-specific Authorized Gaming Operator program works with partners to authenticate and regulate the league’s sports betting landscape. In 2023, the league complemented its existing wagering policies and by-laws with an enhanced Match Manipulation Policy. It was highlighted by an annual education component for all full- and part-time CFL personnel, including players, regarding their individual roles and responsibilities in supporting the league’s high standards for integrity and responsible gaming practices. All CFL personnel are strictly prohibited from wagering on league activities. Additional information regarding the CFL’s commitment to responsible sports wagering can be found here.

Fans aged 19-and-over in Ontario can place wagers on the CFL via 888casino.ca, 888sport.ca and the 888 mobile apps.

​ABOUT EVOKE PLC

​evoke plc (and together with its subsidiaries, “evoke” or the “Group”) is one of the world’s leading betting and gaming companies. The Group owns and operates internationally renowned brands including William Hill, 888, and Mr Green. Incorporated in Gibraltar, and headquartered and listed in London, the Group operates from offices around the world.

The Group’s vision is to make life more interesting and its mission is to delight players with world-class betting and gaming experiences.

Find out more at: https://www.evokeplc.com